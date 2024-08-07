^

USA hammers Brazil to enter Olympic basketball semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 5:30am
USA's #15 Devin Booker takes a shot past Brazil's #11 Gui Santos in the men's quarterfinal basketball match between Brazil and the USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 6, 2024.
Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Team USA is off to the semifinals of the men’s basketball competition in the Paris Olympics after obliterating Brazil, 122-87, early Wednesday morning (Manila time).

Six Americans finished in double digits, led by Devin Booker, who had 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in about 15 minutes of play. Anthony Edwards added 17 markers in 20 minutes of floor time.

Joel Embiid (14 points,) Anthony Davis (13 points), LeBron James (12 points) and Kevin Durant (11 points) also came up big for the Americans.

As expected, they dominated right from the get-go, jumping to a double-digit advantage in the first quarter.

The powerhouse squad just ramped up the action the rest of the way as its torrential offense just kept on coming.

The world's No. 1 basketball team made 45 of their 78 field goals, good for 58%. They also shot 15-of-31 from the 3-point territory.

The team dominated every statistical category against the 12th best country in the world.

Bruno Caboclo spearheaded Brazil with 30 points. This is his second straight game with at least 30, following a 33-point outburst against Japan in the group phase.

The Americans will play Serbia in the semifinal round.

In the other bracket, France and Germany will slug it out for a chance to make the gold medal match.

The semifinals will tip off on Thursday (Manila time).

Philstar
