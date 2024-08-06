^

Sports

Olympic canoeist streams League of Legends after copping bronze

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 2:54pm
Olympic canoeist streams League of Legends after copping bronze
Italy's gold medalist Giovanni De Gennaro (left) applauds as Spanish bronze medalist Pau Echaniz celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony after the men's kayak final of the canoe slalom competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 1, 2024.
Bertrand Guay / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Spanish canoeist Pau Echaniz won Spain an Olympic bronze medal in the men's K-1 slalom event last August 1 (Manila time), but the podium finish might have been foreshadowed by something else that occupies the rower's time — his current rank in League of Legends.

In an interview posted online, the 23-year-old revealed how he played two rank games of League of Legends prior to the medal event in the hopes of rising from his current Bronze rank in-game. Though he lost both games, Echaniz went on to win an Olympic bronze in Paris a few hours after. 

"I'm Bronze in League and Bronze in the Olympic Games. I'm stuck," Echaniz jokingly said in Spanish during the online interview.

After winning the Olympic event, Echaniz took to X (formerly Twitter) to update that he was back to streaming and with a specific goal in mind.

"I won't get on a canoe until I reach gold," joked the Spaniard as he boasted of his Olympic bronze medal.

The Olympics has seen a fair share of gaming connections, from the Assassin Creed character-looking torchbearer during the opening ceremonies, to fans of popular game Valorant reimagining the athletes as in-game characters. Likewise, athletes Yusuf Dikec of Turkey and Kim Ye-ji of South Korea have taken over the internet with numerous fan arts transforming them into Valorant agents.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 15 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Petecio, Villegas to set foot in Roland Garros

Petecio, Villegas to set foot in Roland Garros

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
From the North Paris Arena, boxing competition moves over to Roland Garros – the home of the French Open – for...
Sports
fbtw
MVP: We never doubted for a second

MVP: We never doubted for a second

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
“We never doubted for a second.”
Sports
fbtw
Bambol&rsquo;s forecast on target

Bambol’s forecast on target

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
A few days before the Paris Olympics began last week, POC president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino boldly predicted...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo&rsquo;s name etched in history

Yulo’s name etched in history

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
Maybe to many or for some, life is never clear.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan, Ardina aim high in Olympic showdown

Pagdanganan, Ardina aim high in Olympic showdown

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
The long wait is finally over for the Philippines’ Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena says sorry for narrowly missing Olympic podium

Obiena says sorry for narrowly missing Olympic podium

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
"Feels like the end of the world."
Sports
fbtw
Obiena falls short of Olympic podium, finishes 4th

Obiena falls short of Olympic podium, finishes 4th

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Heartbreak in Paris.
Sports
fbtw
Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

16 hours ago
World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with