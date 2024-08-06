^

Sports

Down but not out: Obiena vows comeback after Paris heartbreaker

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 2:22pm
Down but not out: Obiena vows comeback after Paris heartbreaker
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024.
Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Expect Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena to rise up from a heartbreaking fourth place finish in the Paris Olympics.

The World No. 2 pole vaulter barely missed the podium early Tuesday morning, finishing fourth via countback.

In a Facebook post, the 28-year-old said that he will surely get back up from the painful and heartbreaking finish.

“Carlos Yulo has already made this an Olympics to remember and I salute him. I am sorry I didn’t join him on the podium but I will be back,” the 28-year-old said in a Facebook post.

Yulo won two gold medals in Paris in gymnastics — one in vault and one in floor exercise. 

“‘The good get up,’ as they say. I have been knocked down. But I will get back up,” he added.

He also thanked those who followed and supported him.

“I first want to say thank you to everyone who has followed, supported, and believed in me. 4th place is painful to say the least; and in sports with three podium places, perhaps 4th is the harshest place to be,” he said.

“I am heartbroken that a single failure cost me and cost a nation I so deeply love—the podium. I apologize for this outcome; such is life as the world of competitive sports can be exhilarating at times, and painful at others. I have experienced both and unfortunately today I am on the other side of it!” he added.

Obiena was unable to clear 5.95 meters as he struggled in landing in his three attempts.

This ultimately gave the bronze medal to Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, who was also unable to clear 5.95 meters in his one attempt as he skipped the height.

After faulting in his third attempt, the Filipino took some time before standing up. And, looking dejected, he took a bow as he ended his Paris Olympic stint.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis took home the gold medal in a historic outing, which saw him break the world record with 6.25 meters. USA’s Sam Kendricks came in second.

“On a positive note I am proud of what I was actually able to stitch together for this Olympics, with all the struggles that came with this year; but still it hurts to be this close to an Olympic medal,” Obiena said.

“As anyone can imagine the reality is still sinking in and I am processing the outcome. I learned a long time ago to take one day at a time, and that’s exactly what I am going to do. Thank you again for your support and standing by me. I love you all, and we all share a common love and pride for the Philippines.”

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA

PARIS OLYMPICS

POLE VAULT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Petecio, Villegas to set foot in Roland Garros

Petecio, Villegas to set foot in Roland Garros

By Nelson Beltran | 14 hours ago
From the North Paris Arena, boxing competition moves over to Roland Garros – the home of the French Open – for...
Sports
fbtw
MVP: We never doubted for a second

MVP: We never doubted for a second

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
“We never doubted for a second.”
Sports
fbtw
Bambol&rsquo;s forecast on target

Bambol’s forecast on target

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
A few days before the Paris Olympics began last week, POC president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino boldly predicted...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo&rsquo;s name etched in history

Yulo’s name etched in history

By Nelson Beltran | 14 hours ago
Maybe to many or for some, life is never clear.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obiena says sorry for narrowly missing Olympic podium

Obiena says sorry for narrowly missing Olympic podium

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
"Feels like the end of the world."
Sports
fbtw
Phenomenal Duplantis sets new Olympic, world pole vault records

Phenomenal Duplantis sets new Olympic, world pole vault records

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Out of this “Mondo”.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena falls short of Olympic podium, finishes 4th

Obiena falls short of Olympic podium, finishes 4th

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Heartbreak in Paris.
Sports
fbtw
Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

14 hours ago
World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with