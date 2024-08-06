Down but not out: Obiena vows comeback after Paris heartbreaker

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Expect Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena to rise up from a heartbreaking fourth place finish in the Paris Olympics.

The World No. 2 pole vaulter barely missed the podium early Tuesday morning, finishing fourth via countback.

In a Facebook post, the 28-year-old said that he will surely get back up from the painful and heartbreaking finish.

“Carlos Yulo has already made this an Olympics to remember and I salute him. I am sorry I didn’t join him on the podium but I will be back,” the 28-year-old said in a Facebook post.

Yulo won two gold medals in Paris in gymnastics — one in vault and one in floor exercise.

“‘The good get up,’ as they say. I have been knocked down. But I will get back up,” he added.

He also thanked those who followed and supported him.

“I first want to say thank you to everyone who has followed, supported, and believed in me. 4th place is painful to say the least; and in sports with three podium places, perhaps 4th is the harshest place to be,” he said.

“I am heartbroken that a single failure cost me and cost a nation I so deeply love—the podium. I apologize for this outcome; such is life as the world of competitive sports can be exhilarating at times, and painful at others. I have experienced both and unfortunately today I am on the other side of it!” he added.

Obiena was unable to clear 5.95 meters as he struggled in landing in his three attempts.

This ultimately gave the bronze medal to Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, who was also unable to clear 5.95 meters in his one attempt as he skipped the height.

After faulting in his third attempt, the Filipino took some time before standing up. And, looking dejected, he took a bow as he ended his Paris Olympic stint.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis took home the gold medal in a historic outing, which saw him break the world record with 6.25 meters. USA’s Sam Kendricks came in second.

“On a positive note I am proud of what I was actually able to stitch together for this Olympics, with all the struggles that came with this year; but still it hurts to be this close to an Olympic medal,” Obiena said.

“As anyone can imagine the reality is still sinking in and I am processing the outcome. I learned a long time ago to take one day at a time, and that’s exactly what I am going to do. Thank you again for your support and standing by me. I love you all, and we all share a common love and pride for the Philippines.”