Petecio on verge of guaranteed bronze, edges French foe to enter quarters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 2:27am
France's Amina Zidani (in red) fights against Philippines' Nesthy Petecio in the women's 57kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on August 2, 2024.
AFP / Mohd Rasfan

MANILA, Philippines -- Nesthy Petecio is one win away from bagging the Philippines’ first medal in the Paris Olympics after defeating France’s Amina Zidani in their women's 57kg round of 16 clash early Saturday morning (Manila time).

Four judges scored the bout in favor of the 32-year-old Petecio, while one ruled in favor of Zidani.

After a slow first round that gave the hometown bet a slight edge, the two boxers ramped up the action in the second round.

Petecio became more aggressive and landed clean punches.

At the 1:44 mark of the second round, the Filipina landed a huge right hand that sent the second-seeded boxer to the canvas, but the referee did not rule it a knockdown.

With the newfound and much-needed momentum, the Olympic silver medalist kept the pressure up in last frame, swinging in a barrage of punches that found Zidani's head. Petecio maintained the aggression to earn the judges' nod.

Petecio will be facing the winner of the bout between China’s Zichun Xu and Colombia’s Valeria Arboleda Mendoza, who are currently slugging it out as of publishing time. 

The quarterfinals of the division will be on August 4, 3:30 p.m. (Manila time).

BOXING

NESTHY PETECIO

PARIS OLYMPICS
