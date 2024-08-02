Zamboanga Valientes fall to Taiwan Mustangs in The Asian Tournament 4th Leg

MANILA, Philippines – The Taiwan Mustangs pulverized Zamboanga Valientes, 146-100, to complete a tournament sweep and win the fourth leg of The Asian Tournament late Thursday night at the Taipei Heping Gym.

Buoyed by a roaring home crowd and the hulking presence of three former NBA players, the Mustangs overpowered the Filipino representatives for their fifth straight win in as many games.

The win sealed Taiwan’s first leg title in the upstart regional league after losing in the second leg against another Pinoy club Pola Pilipinas RPG.

Pola went on to win the third leg as well for back-to-back feats while Macau Black Bears were the rulers of the inaugural leg.

But it was all Mustangs from there on, scoring an absurd winning margin of 31.8 points in five matches.

Ex-NBA guard Quinn Cook exploded for 40 points on 10 triples to show the way with twin towers Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins, also from the NBA, teaming up inside.

Former PBA star Alex Cabagnot along with 7-foot-6 Sam Deguara from Malta and Cambodian ace Oscar Lopez also played instrumental for the wards of Pinoy mentor Chris Gavina.

Taiwan last month played against Gilas Pilipinas in a friendly match but Cook, Howard and Cousins weren’t still on board en route to a 74-64 defeat at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

There’s no stopping the Mustangs this time around as they shoot for the grand finale championship next week in Zamboanga City.