Delgaco goes for broke in Olympic rowing bid

MANILA, Philippines -- Expect Filipina rower Joanie Delgaco to go all out as she battles her way to the next round of the women’s single sculls in the Paris Olympics.

Delgaco will compete in the quarterfinal 3 on Tuesday afternoon (Manila time), where the top three will qualify to the semifinal round.

Those who will not qualify will go to the classification semifinal C/D round.

In a Facebook post, Philippine Rowing Association president Patrick Gregorio acknowledged that the quarterfinal heat will be a “tough field.”

“[It is] the Same heat as Olympic gold medalist Emma Twigg of New Zealand, but knowing our Joanie, lalaban iyan. All out iyan,” he said.

Aside from Twigg, Azerbaijan’s Diana Dymchenko, Spain’s Virginia Diaz Rivas, Switzerland’s Aurelia-Maxima Katharina Janzen and Serbia’s Jovana Arsic will compete in the heat.

Gregorio bared that he talked to Delgaco after her repechage race -- where she finished first -- and told her to go all out.

Gregorio also stressed that an athlete usually needs two to three Olympic cycles to win, and as with the weight of an Olympic medal, “maraming taon ang binibilang.”

“I told Joanie yesterday after her repechage race- go all out. No stress. We all support you. Our countrymen love you. Enjoy the quarterfinals. I want to see you in Los Angeles in 2028,” he said.

“And she replied.. ‘Yes po. Laban po sa quarterfinals… at babalik tayo sa Olympics in 2028.’ Hindi titigil ang pagsagwan ni Joanie para sa bayan.”

Delgaco is the first Filipina rower to qualify for the Olympics.