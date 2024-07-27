Hidilyn Diaz rallies Paris bets

Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz reacts after placing first in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines -- It's a huge morale boost from the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist.

Ahead of the first competition of a Filipino in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz voiced support to the 22-man contingent of the Philippines.

Diaz, on early Saturday, posted a photo on Instagram of the 22 Filipino athletes competing in the Games.

“Sa mga atletang Pilipino, nasa inyo ang aking suporta at panalangin,” she said.

“Hangad ko ang inyong tagumpay. Para sa Diyos at Bayan!” she added.

Diaz literally lifted the country to its first gold Olympic medal in Tokyo back in 2021.

She lifted a total of 224 kilograms in the final to bag the championship.

This time around, however, she was not able to punch a ticket back to the Games as she went up to the 55 kg class.

Instead, fellow Filipino weightlifter Elreen Ando secured her seat.

On Saturday afternoon, Filipina rower Joanie Delgaco will kick off the Philippines’ participation in the Olympics as she competes in the singles sculls heat 2 at 4:12 p.m. (Manila time.)

Later in the evening, at 9:30 p.m., Carlos Yulo will take the floor in the artistic gymnastics men’s qualification.

Aside from the Delgaco, Yulo and Ando, the team is composed of boxers Aira Villegas, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Hergie Bacyadan and Nesthy Petecio; fencer Sam Catantan; golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina; gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; swimmers Jarod Hatch and Kayla Sanchez; hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino; and weightlifters John Ceniza and Vanessa Sarno.