^

Sports

Hyder Amil: Win over Korean ticket out of Apex

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 12:30pm
Hyder Amil: Win over Korean ticket out of Apex
Hyder Amil (left).
UFC

MANILA, Philippines — Two consecutive standing knockouts to his UFC career, Cebu-born Filipino-American mixed martial arts fighter Hyder Amil hopes he has punched his ticket out of the Apex.

Promoted to open the main card of UFC Fight Night Lemos versus Jandiroba last Sunday, July 21, when the Brad Tavares-Park Jun-Yeong match was cancelled, Amil made sure that everyone tuned in took notice.

What followed was one of the most spectacular one-minute rounds and knockouts one will ever see. Amil, going up against Road to UFC featherweight winner Lee Jeong Yeon, “went Manny Pacquiao” on the latter, dropping a 38-punch barrage, which left referee Mark Smith no choice but to put an end to the fight.

It was a standing knockout; Amil’s third overall and second consecutive. In his first ever professional match, he stopped Adam Cruz in the second round via similar fashion. During his UFC debut, he got the referee to wade in when he punched Fernie Garcia into oblivion.

“Hopefully, after that performance, I will get fights in the big arenas,” Hyder said after his performance.

Prior to the flurry, both Amil and Lee each connected four times. Then came the storm. And Amil figures, it was preordained.

“This storm was coming and it never rains in Vegas. It was meant to be a sign that the hurricane is coming,” related Amil, whose cage nickname is “The Hurricane.”

“Before the fight, I told people to bet on me (he was the slight underdog in this match). I knew I was going to smoke him. I felt it was my time and I made it happen.”

Early in the match, Amil made a key adjustment. 

“I missed a shot and I told myself not to do that again. To not commit too much power because if I missed, he would counter. If I hurt him, then I will try to hit him back-to-back because that will plant the seed of doubt. When I see the hurt or doubt, that is the time to go all Manny Pacquiao on him.”

The match officially ended with 1:05 left in the first round. More importantly, Amil is now 2-0 in the UFC and 10-0 overall. 

Lee dropped to 11-2-0.

“I asked if I could fight in September (that would give him his third match of this 2024) since I hardly took any damage. I hope I get it and fight in the big numbered UFC events. That is what we are here for.”

vuukle comment

MMA

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Clamor for Chua to head Gilas

Clamor for Chua to head Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, SBP president Al Panlilio and Gilas head coach Tim Cone are calling on newly-elected PBA vice chairman...
Sports
fbtw

New home for PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
A recurring problem that has made logistic planning difficult for the PBA is the absence of a permanent venue.
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena grateful for recent championships

Kiefer Ravena grateful for recent championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Definitely no luck involved.
Sports
fbtw
PBA offers 6 days per week of games

PBA offers 6 days per week of games

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Fans will get a healthy dose of PBA action with six days a week of games in the Governors’ Cup starting Aug. 18 to open...
Sports
fbtw
Vargas: minimum 2 golds

Vargas: minimum 2 golds

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas is here to preside in the league’s annual planning meeting but during a break, wore a different...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Durant 'feeling good' as Team USA arrives in France for Olympics

Durant 'feeling good' as Team USA arrives in France for Olympics

4 hours ago
Kevin Durant, who missed all five of the USA's warm-up games with a calf strain, practiced on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
NBA signs 11-year media deals worth reported $76 billion

NBA signs 11-year media deals worth reported $76 billion

5 hours ago
The NBA announced 11-year global media rights deals with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal and Amazon on Wednesday (Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
ESPN names Pacquiao top Asian athlete of 21st century

ESPN names Pacquiao top Asian athlete of 21st century

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has been named the best Asian athlete of the 21st century, according to an article by...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: Being the 'Open Champion'

PGA Tour Player Blog: Being the 'Open Champion'

By Xander Schauffele | 5 hours ago
Xander Schauffele claimed his second major title of the year when he won The Open Championship at Royal Troon by two strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with