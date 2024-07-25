Hyder Amil: Win over Korean ticket out of Apex

MANILA, Philippines — Two consecutive standing knockouts to his UFC career, Cebu-born Filipino-American mixed martial arts fighter Hyder Amil hopes he has punched his ticket out of the Apex.

Promoted to open the main card of UFC Fight Night Lemos versus Jandiroba last Sunday, July 21, when the Brad Tavares-Park Jun-Yeong match was cancelled, Amil made sure that everyone tuned in took notice.

What followed was one of the most spectacular one-minute rounds and knockouts one will ever see. Amil, going up against Road to UFC featherweight winner Lee Jeong Yeon, “went Manny Pacquiao” on the latter, dropping a 38-punch barrage, which left referee Mark Smith no choice but to put an end to the fight.

It was a standing knockout; Amil’s third overall and second consecutive. In his first ever professional match, he stopped Adam Cruz in the second round via similar fashion. During his UFC debut, he got the referee to wade in when he punched Fernie Garcia into oblivion.

“Hopefully, after that performance, I will get fights in the big arenas,” Hyder said after his performance.

Prior to the flurry, both Amil and Lee each connected four times. Then came the storm. And Amil figures, it was preordained.

“This storm was coming and it never rains in Vegas. It was meant to be a sign that the hurricane is coming,” related Amil, whose cage nickname is “The Hurricane.”

“Before the fight, I told people to bet on me (he was the slight underdog in this match). I knew I was going to smoke him. I felt it was my time and I made it happen.”

Early in the match, Amil made a key adjustment.

“I missed a shot and I told myself not to do that again. To not commit too much power because if I missed, he would counter. If I hurt him, then I will try to hit him back-to-back because that will plant the seed of doubt. When I see the hurt or doubt, that is the time to go all Manny Pacquiao on him.”

The match officially ended with 1:05 left in the first round. More importantly, Amil is now 2-0 in the UFC and 10-0 overall.

Lee dropped to 11-2-0.

“I asked if I could fight in September (that would give him his third match of this 2024) since I hardly took any damage. I hope I get it and fight in the big numbered UFC events. That is what we are here for.”