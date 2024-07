Paris Olympic Spotlight: Bianca Pagdanganan (golf)

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club on June 20, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington.

Filipina golf star Bianca Pagdanganan is returning to the Olympic Games three years after her maiden stint.

The 26-year-old Pagadanganan made her Olympic debut back in Tokyo in 2021 alongside Yuka Saso.

Now, Saso is representing Japan, and Pagdanganan will continue to try and improve her 43rd place finish alongside Dottie Ardina.

Watch Pagdanganan swing to Olympic acclaim on August 7, at around 3 p.m.