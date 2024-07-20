PBA rookies Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso eye Jones Cup trophy for SGA

MANILA, Philippines -- Just two wins away from a William Jones Cup title, PBA-bound Strong Group-Pilipinas players RJ Abarrientos and Dave Ildefonso are bent on bringing home the championship.

Abarrientos was drafted third overall in the recently concluded PBA Draft by Barangay Ginebra. Ildefonso, for his part, was selected fifth overall by the NorthPort Batang Pier.

The two young guns are key cogs for the SGA squad, with the former averaging 7.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game, and the latter norming 5.0 markers, 2.3 boards and 1.5 dimes a contest.

In a statement, Abarientos said their goal right now is to bring home the Jones Cup title to the Philippines.

“I thank Boss Frank [Lao], Boss Jacob [Lao] and Coach Charles [Tiu] that I experienced this before I head to the PBA. The only way I can make up for it is to win the Jones Cup,” the guard said.

The same goes for Ildefonso.

“My goal right now first is to help the team and Coach Charles win the Jones Cup. I’m going to do whatever it takes and do whatever is needed of me on the court,” Ildefonso stressed.

“SGA really helped me a lot so I can get more runs under my legs and more wind in my lungs. I really need the games and the runs. It really helped me prepare for the PBA.”

With two games remaining in the tourney, SGA already clinched a top-two finish in the tournament after drubbing Japan U-22 team, 92-79, on Friday.

At the end of the tourney, the two will be heading into their respective teams.

The two voiced excitement in playing for their new squads in Asia’s oldest basketball league.

“I am so excited to play with Ginebra. I want to join the coaches, especially Coach Tim Cone and Coach Olsen Racela who was my former head coach at FEU. Of course, I am excited to join Kuya Scottie (Thompson), Kuya Jamie (Malonzo), at Kuya Japeth (Aguilar),” Abarrientos said.

“There is the pressure to play under Coach Tim, the former coach of my Tito Johnny. Coach Tim said that if I can be half the player like Tito Johnny was, I’ll be a great player. I hope I can match the expectations by giving them championships,” he added.

Ildefonso is also eager to repay the trust of the Batang Pier for picking him highly.

“I’m very excited for my new PBA team. I’m happy that Northport selected me as the fifth pick. I’m looking forward to repaying their trust because they picked me so high. I was just really surprised that they picked me. I’m going to work on my game more to repay their trust,” Ildefonso said.

“I’m just excited to bring this experience with me in the upcoming PBA season.”

Aside from the two, SGA standout Caelan Tiongson was also selected in the first round of the draft with the seventh overall pick by the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Strong Group will face Chinese-Taipei White on Saturday, 5 p.m., before closing out the tournament against Chinese-Taipei Blue on Sunday, 7 p.m.