^

Sports

PBA rookies Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso eye Jones Cup trophy for SGA

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 20, 2024 | 11:59am
PBA rookies Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso eye Jones Cup trophy for SGA
RJ Abarrientos
Jones Cup / Strong Group Athletics

MANILA, Philippines -- Just two wins away from a William Jones Cup title, PBA-bound Strong Group-Pilipinas players RJ Abarrientos and Dave Ildefonso are bent on bringing home the championship.

Abarrientos was drafted third overall in the recently concluded PBA Draft by Barangay Ginebra. Ildefonso, for his part, was selected fifth overall by the NorthPort Batang Pier.

The two young guns are key cogs for the SGA squad, with the former averaging 7.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game, and the latter norming 5.0 markers, 2.3 boards and 1.5 dimes a contest.

In a statement, Abarientos said their goal right now is to bring home the Jones Cup title to the Philippines.

“I thank Boss Frank [Lao], Boss Jacob [Lao] and Coach Charles [Tiu] that I experienced this before I head to the PBA. The only way I can make up for it is to win the Jones Cup,” the guard said.

The same goes for Ildefonso.

“My goal right now first is to help the team and Coach Charles win the Jones Cup. I’m going to do whatever it takes and do whatever is needed of me on the court,” Ildefonso stressed.

“SGA really helped me a lot so I can get more runs under my legs and more wind in my lungs. I really need the games and the runs. It really helped me prepare for the PBA.”

With two games remaining in the tourney, SGA already clinched a top-two finish in the tournament after drubbing Japan U-22 team, 92-79, on Friday.

At the end of the tourney, the two will be heading into their respective teams.

The two voiced excitement in playing for their new squads in Asia’s oldest basketball league.

“I am so excited to play with Ginebra. I want to join the coaches, especially Coach Tim Cone and Coach Olsen Racela who was my former head coach at FEU. Of course, I am excited to join Kuya Scottie (Thompson), Kuya Jamie (Malonzo), at Kuya Japeth (Aguilar),” Abarrientos said.

“There is the pressure to play under Coach Tim, the former coach of my Tito Johnny. Coach Tim said that if I can be half the player like Tito Johnny was, I’ll be a great player. I hope I can match the expectations by giving them championships,” he added.

Ildefonso is also eager to repay the trust of the Batang Pier for picking him highly.

“I’m very excited for my new PBA team. I’m happy that Northport selected me as the fifth pick. I’m looking forward to repaying their trust because they picked me so high. I was just really surprised that they picked me. I’m going to work on my game more to repay their trust,” Ildefonso said.

“I’m just excited to bring this experience with me in the upcoming PBA season.”

Aside from the two, SGA standout Caelan Tiongson was also selected in the first round of the draft with the seventh overall pick by the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Strong Group will face Chinese-Taipei White on Saturday, 5 p.m., before closing out the tournament against Chinese-Taipei Blue on Sunday, 7 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

DAVE ILDEFONSO

PBA

RJ ABARRIENTOS

STRONG GROUP

WILLIAM JONES CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala back on a roll

Eala back on a roll

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala came back with a vengeance by zooming into the quarterfinals of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz women’s singles yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Dramatic ICTSI Splendido triumph for Lascu&ntilde;a

Dramatic ICTSI Splendido triumph for Lascuña

12 hours ago
In yet another impressive show of lasting talent and resolve, Tony Lascuña captured the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Brown takes shock British Open lead as stars struggle

Brown takes shock British Open lead as stars struggle

12 hours ago
Unheralded Englishman Daniel Brown shot into a shock lead of the British Open at six under par as Rory McIlroy was among the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA opens door to foreign clubs

PBA opens door to foreign clubs

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
After the success of the Bay Area Dragons’ stint in 2022, Asia’s first play-for-pay league is working on the possible...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Nxled, Chery Tiggo eye 2nd win

PLDT, Nxled, Chery Tiggo eye 2nd win

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
PLDT is expected to rely heavily on Russian import Elena Samoilenko anew as it shoots for a second straight win against Galeries...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Norris stays the 'nice guy' and tops Hungarian practice

Norris stays the 'nice guy' and tops Hungarian practice

3 hours ago
McLaren's Lando Norris said he had no intention of changing his "nice guy" behavior after he outpaced world champion Max Verstappen...
Sports
fbtw
IT outage hits athletes arriving for Paris Olympics

IT outage hits athletes arriving for Paris Olympics

3 hours ago
The Paris Olympics were affected by the global IT outage on Friday, with organisers temporarily unable to hand out accreditations...
Sports
fbtw
Hot Malixi makes US jr golf Last 8

Hot Malixi makes US jr golf Last 8

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Rianne Malixi charged to the quarterfinals of the 2024 US Girls’ Junior Championship after hurdling two Match Play assignments...
Sports
fbtw
USJR, Davao sweep way to semis

USJR, Davao sweep way to semis

12 hours ago
Teams from the Philippines completed sweeps of their respective elimination-round campaigns in the PSL Global Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with