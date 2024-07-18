Paris Olympic Spotlight: John Tolentino (hurdles)

John Cabang-Tolentino hurdled his way to an Olympic debut in Paris.

Cabang-Tolentino, along with Hoffman, were the last Filipinos to punch tickets to the Games.

The 22-year-old trackster will compete in the 110-meter hurdles after ranking 30th of the 40 athletes in the qualifiers.

He earlier reset his own men’s 110 meter hurdles record and is bent on making history in the Games.

Watch Cabang-Tolentino rush to Olympic greatness on August 5, at around 5 p.m. (Manila time).