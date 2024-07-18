^

Terrafirma acquires Paraiso, Hanapi, Hernandez in trades

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 5:12pm
Terrafirma acquires Paraiso, Hanapi, Hernandez in trades
Didat Hanapi
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – The Terrafirma Dyip stockpiled on young wings after acquiring rookies Didat Hanapi and Paolo Hernandez, as well as sophomore Brent Paraiso, in separate trades. 

Terrafirma on Tuesday traded a future second round pick, from PBA Season 50, to Barangay Ginebra in exchange for Hanapi and Hernandez. 

Hanapi was drafted 17th overall by the Gin Kings, while Hernandez was selected five picks later. 

Hernandez was one of the main guns of the Mapua University Cardinals last season, averaging 9.55 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. 

He helped the team make the finals, where they fell in three games against the San Beda Red Lions. 

Hanapi, on the other hand, averaged 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game in his final year with the Adamson Soaring Falcons.  

Paraiso, meanwhile, was acquired by Terrafirma from the NorthPort Batang Pier in exchange for a second round pick in next year’s draft. 

Paraiso suited up in 10 games for NorthPort in the PBA Philippine Cup. 

He had 2.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. 

Rookie guard Miggy Corteza was also traded by Blackwater to the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters for the Bossing’s 51st season second round pick.

Philstar
x
