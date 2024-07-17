Get ready for a slam dunk this July 21! vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge is back

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready to hit the court because the vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge is making a grand comeback this July 21!

This year's tournament promises more hoop action, more noise and more intensity than ever before.

The tournament will feature 16 dynamic teams, including eight men's teams and eight women's teams. Each team will have three to four members, all of whom are 19 years old and above and Filipino citizens.

Eight teams from each category will be divided into two groups, and each group will play a single round-robin. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase. The top four teams will automatically qualify for the Grand Finals, where the ultimate champions will be crowned.

Mark your calendars for these exciting tournament stops:

July 21 - SM Fairview, Quezon City

July 28 - SM Dasmariñas, Cavite

August 11 - Ayala Malls Feliz, Pasig City

The Grand Finals will take place from August 16 to 17 at the iconic SM MOA Music Hall in Pasay City. This is where the best of the best will battle it out for the championship title.

The final teams will be announced tomorrow, July 18. Along with this announcement, online voting will open for the wildcard and fan favorite awards. Don’t miss the chance to support your favorite teams!

Be there and experience the heart-pounding thrill of the game! Also, you can get the chance to win amazing prizes and freebies from vivo.

For more details and to stay updated, visit the official vivo website or follow them on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok. Get ready to witness electrifying basketball action and cheer for your favorite teams!

Editor’s Note: This press release from vivo is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.