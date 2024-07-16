^

Sports

Mangliwan banks on Asian Para Games momentum in Paris Paralympic bid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 11:14am
Mangliwan banks on Asian Para Games momentum in Paris Paralympic bid
Jerrold Mangliwan.
Facebook / Jerrold Pete Mangliwan

MANILA, Philippines – Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan will be leaning on his triumphs from last year’s Asian Para Games when he competes in his third-ever Paralympic Games in Paris, France in August.

After a productive two-medal haul in Hangzhou, including a gold in the 400-meter T52 race, he hopes to replicate it on Parasports’ biggest stage. Armed with continuous training and momentum, Mangliwan is liking his chances.

“Masasabi ko [ngayon], kasi kakagaling ko sa Asian Games eh no, hopefully kung ano man yung momentum na nakuha ko sa Asian Games matutuloy ko hanggang sa Paris,” Mangliwan told the media during the launch of the French Embassy’s Olympic Sports Hub at SM Mall of Asia last Saturday. 

“So, yung readiness [ko] naman, every time, ready naman ako palagi kasi hindi rin naman ako nagpapabaya sa training ko, sa guidance ng aking mga coaches, so, I think [I’m] good to go.”

Though a bemedaled athlete in regional meets, like the ASEAN and Asian Para Games, Mangliwan has yet to win a medal for the country in the Paralympics. As the old saying goes, there is hope that “third time’s the charm”.

“Okay naman yung preparation namin kasi tuloy po yung training namin sa Ultra Pasig. Since nung January tuloy tuloy lang siya and then nung I think pagkatapos ng August 12, itutuloy po namin yung training sa Paris,” he said of how preparations were going for himself and the rest of Team Philippines.

Mangliwan is one of six Filipino Paralympians set to compete in Paris, as he also has a fellow athletics athlete in Cendy Asusano who will strut her stuff in javelin throw.

The other Paralympians are swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, archery para athlete Agustina Bantiloc and taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin.

Heading into one of the world’s most beautiful cities in Paris, Mangliwan said that it was already an honor to compete once again in parasports’ highest level. But having been familiar with the competition, Mangliwan believes it’s going to be a productive outing for him and the rest of the Philippines.

“Sobrang excited kasi yung opportunity di naman palagi, kumbaga, isa ako sa mga nabigyan ng opportunity na yun so, yung pagcocompete dun palang, panalo na ako eh,” he said. 

“Kasi, I think pinaghirapan ko naman magqualify dun sa amin, yung event na yan eh. So, hopefully, sana magkaroon ako ng very fruitful na stint para sa 2024 Olympics,” he added.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics in France begin on August 28.

vuukle comment

PARALYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reig reigns, Burgos repeats in 5150 Bohol

Reig reigns, Burgos repeats in 5150 Bohol

1 day ago
Two years after stunning a stellar field in the 5150 Subic, Irienold Reig, Jr. showcased his potential once again by dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
NU, FEU arrange title showdown

NU, FEU arrange title showdown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
National U zeroed in on another volleyball title by routing Letran, 25-19,25-18, 25-21, to make it to the finals of the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Davao Wolves featured in PSL Global kickoff

Davao Wolves featured in PSL Global kickoff

1 day ago
The Philippines under-20 team, represented by the Davao City-NTB Wolves that won the recent national finals, takes on a crack...
Sports
fbtw
Big City bets reclaim Palaro basketball gold

Big City bets reclaim Palaro basketball gold

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Palarong Pambansa gold medal that matters most is back in the hands of the Big City bets.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Climaco takes on Colombian, eyes impressive follow-up to ONE debut

Climaco takes on Colombian, eyes impressive follow-up to ONE debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Fresh off an impressive debut a couple of months back, Filipino-American striker Sean Climaco will be going back to the ONE...
Sports
fbtw
Thrilled for home gig

Thrilled for home gig

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
After its strong showing against European and South American opponents overseas, Gilas Pilipinas has set its next mission:...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey finishes joint 2nd, nets P15.7 million

Hoey finishes joint 2nd, nets P15.7 million

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippines’ Rico Hoey came tantalizingly close to a coveted title in the PGA Tour but faded in the final push and...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline meets PLDT in opener

Creamline meets PLDT in opener

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Creamline Cool Smashers will try to extend their dominance as they battle the much-improved PLDT High Speed Hitters in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with