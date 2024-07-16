Mangliwan banks on Asian Para Games momentum in Paris Paralympic bid

MANILA, Philippines – Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan will be leaning on his triumphs from last year’s Asian Para Games when he competes in his third-ever Paralympic Games in Paris, France in August.

After a productive two-medal haul in Hangzhou, including a gold in the 400-meter T52 race, he hopes to replicate it on Parasports’ biggest stage. Armed with continuous training and momentum, Mangliwan is liking his chances.

“Masasabi ko [ngayon], kasi kakagaling ko sa Asian Games eh no, hopefully kung ano man yung momentum na nakuha ko sa Asian Games matutuloy ko hanggang sa Paris,” Mangliwan told the media during the launch of the French Embassy’s Olympic Sports Hub at SM Mall of Asia last Saturday.

“So, yung readiness [ko] naman, every time, ready naman ako palagi kasi hindi rin naman ako nagpapabaya sa training ko, sa guidance ng aking mga coaches, so, I think [I’m] good to go.”

Though a bemedaled athlete in regional meets, like the ASEAN and Asian Para Games, Mangliwan has yet to win a medal for the country in the Paralympics. As the old saying goes, there is hope that “third time’s the charm”.

“Okay naman yung preparation namin kasi tuloy po yung training namin sa Ultra Pasig. Since nung January tuloy tuloy lang siya and then nung I think pagkatapos ng August 12, itutuloy po namin yung training sa Paris,” he said of how preparations were going for himself and the rest of Team Philippines.

Mangliwan is one of six Filipino Paralympians set to compete in Paris, as he also has a fellow athletics athlete in Cendy Asusano who will strut her stuff in javelin throw.

The other Paralympians are swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, archery para athlete Agustina Bantiloc and taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin.

Heading into one of the world’s most beautiful cities in Paris, Mangliwan said that it was already an honor to compete once again in parasports’ highest level. But having been familiar with the competition, Mangliwan believes it’s going to be a productive outing for him and the rest of the Philippines.

“Sobrang excited kasi yung opportunity di naman palagi, kumbaga, isa ako sa mga nabigyan ng opportunity na yun so, yung pagcocompete dun palang, panalo na ako eh,” he said.

“Kasi, I think pinaghirapan ko naman magqualify dun sa amin, yung event na yan eh. So, hopefully, sana magkaroon ako ng very fruitful na stint para sa 2024 Olympics,” he added.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics in France begin on August 28.