Climaco takes on Colombian, eyes impressive follow-up to ONE debut

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 10:30am
Climaco takes on Colombian, eyes impressive follow-up to ONE debut
Sean Climaco (right), who knocked out Josue Cruz in ONE Fight Night 22 in May, will be facing John Estupinan in ONE 168: Denver on September 7.
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh off an impressive debut a couple of months back, Filipino-American striker Sean Climaco will be going back to the ONE Championship ring as he faces John Estupinan in September. 

Climaco, who knocked out Josue Cruz in ONE Fight Night 22 in May, will be facing Estupinan in ONE 168: Denver on September 7.

The bout will be huge for Climaco as he aims to show why he is worthy to be considered as among the top flyweight Muay Thai fighters in the promotion. 

But, it will not be easy as the Colombian is also undefeated thus far. 

Last month, “Panda Kick” defeated Zafer Sayik via unanimous decision, a month after he knocked out Japan’s Kouta Omori. 

A win in front of an American audience is expected to propel the Filipino-American to greater heights, and could possibly fling him into title contention. 

Climaco punched his ticket to ONE Championship after dominating the Road to ONE: America tournament. 

He steamrolled past the opposition in the tourney, winning all three of his matches via knockout. 

ONE 168 will be headlined by a ONE bantamweight muay thai title bout between champion Jonathan Haggerty against Superlek Kiatmoo9. 

Kade Ruotolo will also defend his lightweight submission grappling world championship against Mikey Musumeci, while Liam Harrison will battle it out against Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a catchweight muay thai matchup.

MUAY THAI

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
