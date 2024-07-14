^

Sports

Converge-bound Baltazar is No. 1 pick in PBA Draft

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 4:56pm
Justine Baltazar
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – No surprise there. 

Justine Baltazar has been drafted by the Converge FiberXers as the first overall pick of the PBA Season 49 Rookie Draft.

The skilled big man is expected to have an immediate impact for a Converge squad that finished dead-last in both the Commissioner’s and the Philippine Cup. The FiberXers won just three games last season. 

The 27-year-old’s addition to the team will form a potent one-two punch in the frontline with Justin Arana. 

“Sobrang excited ako sa bagong team ko,” Baltazar said after being drafted.

“Last year, kulang sila sa big man, walang katulong [si Arana,] so magiging maganda,” he added. 

Considered as a favorite after he declared for the draft, Baltazar, during last week’s draft combine, said he will be able to provide what Converge is lacking. 

Head coach Aldin Ayo, who previously coached Baltazar, said during the combine that the FiberXers will be looking for a player “who is versatile enough to produce what we are lacking, especially in defense.”

Coming in second overall, the Blackwater Bossing selected Sedrick Barefield. 

Barangay Ginebra picked RJ Abarrientos third overall. 

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

JUSTINE BALTAZAR

PBA

PBA DRAFT
