SBA presents Philippine Open

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA of billiards.

That’s how Sharks Billiards Association commissioner Hadley Mariano envisioned his group to be as they pursue their goal for the sport of billiards in the country with the staging of another major tournament – the Philippine Open on April 21-27 at the Sharks Arena and Sports Bar on Morato Ave., Quezon City.

“Our vision is for the SBA to become the NBA of billiards,” said Mariano during the event launch recently.

The Philippine Open, to feature 128 players fighting for a total cash pot of P1 million, was officially launched in a milestone press conference and MOA signing with broadcast partner People’s Television Network (PTV), which was represented by OIC general manager Oscar Orbos.

Participants include female players slugging it out in race-to-7 in the earlier rounds and race-to-13 in the final.

Games and Amusement Board chair Francisco Rivera recognized the growing interest in the sport, which has already staged 15 events just in the first quarter of the year from merely seven in 2019 and 35 last year.

“I give the SBA two thumbs up,” said Rivera.