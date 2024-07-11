‘Athlete’s House’ rises at Vermosa

From left to right: Ayala Land Estates Senior Project Development Head Mayi Rodriguez, Ayala Land Estates Head Chris Maglanoc, Imus City Administrator Tito Monzon, Ayala Corp. Managing Director and Corporate Resources Head Francisco Milan, Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino

MANILA, Philippines – A 30-room athletes’ accommodation has been inaugurated at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite, which will “enhance the training of elite national athletes” competing both locally and internationally.

The athlete house, located inside the Vermosa Estate in Imus, Cavite, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday.

According to MJ Aragones, the project development manager of Ayala Land Estates Inc., the establishment is “a testament of Vermosa’s ongoing commitment to support Philippine sports and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle for all.”

It was built on the sports hub grounds of the Ayala Land estate, and is accessible to the different sports facilities in the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, such as a FINA-standard Olympic size swimming pool with a warm-up pool, an IAAF certified 400-meters track oval, a multi-sport open field and an indoor fitness facility equipped with a sports science laboratory and is one of three football pitches in the country with valid FIFA certification.

“Designed with the Filipino athlete in mind, room configurations are built to suit a team seeking a comfortable and convenient home base for training or a family looking for an active getaway,” the statement read.

After the inauguration of the housing, a groundbreaking for the athletics’ center dugout was also conducted.

The dugout, which is projected for completion next year, is expected to turn the sports hub grounds “into a busy competition venue for both professional and amateur leagues.”

It will have locker rooms for playing teams, a room for officials and referees, a media room and an open deck for VIP guests.

Recently, Vermosa also opened its facilities to the young athletes of Takbo Kabitenyo, a non-profit organization for young runners from Cavite who aspire to become national athletes one day.