^

Sports

‘Athlete’s House’ rises at Vermosa

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 7:30pm
â��Athleteâ��s Houseâ�� rises at Vermosa
From left to right: Ayala Land Estates Senior Project Development Head Mayi Rodriguez, Ayala Land Estates Head Chris Maglanoc, Imus City Administrator Tito Monzon, Ayala Corp. Managing Director and Corporate Resources Head Francisco Milan, Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino
Vermosa

MANILA, Philippines – A 30-room athletes’ accommodation has been inaugurated at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite, which will “enhance the training of elite national athletes” competing both locally and internationally. 

The athlete house, located inside the Vermosa Estate in Imus, Cavite, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday.

According to MJ Aragones, the project development manager of Ayala Land Estates Inc., the establishment is “a testament of Vermosa’s ongoing commitment to support Philippine sports and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle for all.”

It was built on the sports hub grounds of the Ayala Land estate, and is accessible to the different sports facilities in the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, such as a FINA-standard Olympic size swimming pool with a warm-up pool, an IAAF certified 400-meters track oval, a multi-sport open field and an indoor fitness facility equipped with a sports science laboratory and is one of three football pitches in the country with valid FIFA certification.

“Designed with the Filipino athlete in mind, room configurations are built to suit a team seeking a comfortable and convenient home base for training or a family looking for an active getaway,” the statement read. 

After the inauguration of the housing, a groundbreaking for the athletics’ center dugout was also conducted. 

The dugout, which is projected for completion next year, is expected to turn the sports hub grounds “into a busy competition venue for both professional and amateur leagues.”

It will have locker rooms for playing teams, a room for officials and referees, a media room and an open deck for VIP guests. 

Recently, Vermosa also opened its facilities to the young athletes of Takbo Kabitenyo, a non-profit organization for young runners from Cavite who aspire to become national athletes one day.

vuukle comment

ATHLETES

VERMOSA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee proud of Gilas stand in Olympic qualifier

Brownlee proud of Gilas stand in Olympic qualifier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite missing out on the final bus to Paris, Gilas Pilipinas star Justin Brownlee said he is grateful for the opportunity...
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar vows readiness for PBA after MPBL, overseas stints

Baltazar vows readiness for PBA after MPBL, overseas stints

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Holding off PBA stints in the past, potential No. 1 PBA Draft overall pick Justine Baltazar said that his tour of duty in...
Sports
fbtw
'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

2 days ago
Nikhat Zareen defied taunts to succeed Mary Kom as the face of Indian boxing and now wants to add an Olympic medal to her...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

2 days ago
Medal hopeful EJ Obiena will jumpstart Philippine athletics’ campaign in the coming Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

2 days ago
France was plunged into political turmoil on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), three weeks before hosting the Olympics, while...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Central Luzon's Cantor smashes Palaro long jump record

Central Luzon's Cantor smashes Palaro long jump record

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Ranked 12th entering the elementary boys long jump event of the Palarong Pambansa, Central Luzon’s Jyane Kirt Cantor...
Sports
fbtw
Dimayuga wavers but fights back; Corpus makes move

Dimayuga wavers but fights back; Corpus makes move

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Enrique Dimayuga squandered a two-stroke lead with an error-filled frontside 41 but fought back with a three-birdie binge...
Sports
fbtw
UST repels SOCCSKSARGEN in Shakey&rsquo;s Super League

UST repels SOCCSKSARGEN in Shakey’s Super League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
UAAP runner-up University of Santo Tomas staved off strong resistance from Team SOCCSKSARGEN, 25-17, 25-18, 28-30, 25-14,...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA plans return to Rizal Memorial Coliseum

NCAA plans return to Rizal Memorial Coliseum

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
The country’s oldest collegiate athletic association in the country may find its way back to its roots in time for a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with