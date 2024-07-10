^

Sports

Brownlee proud of Gilas stand in Olympic qualifier

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 10:51am
Brownlee proud of Gilas stand in Olympic qualifier
Justin Brownlee
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite missing out on the final bus to Paris, Gilas Pilipinas star Justin Brownlee said he is grateful for the opportunity to fight for the Philippines in the recently concluded FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT).

The Philippines suffered a 71-60 loss to Brazil in the semifinals of the OQT, which signaled the end of a fairy tale run that saw Gilas blow out Latvia on their home floor, before going toe-to-toe and eventually losing to Georgia.

Brazil went on to win the OQT in Riga and punch its ticket to the Olympics.

Brownlee, after the game, said that he “did not have a really good game” against Brazil.

The 36-year-old forward had his worst performance against Brazil, scoring 15 points while shooting 5-of-16 from the field.

“I'm not proud of the way I played. I didn't have a really good game. I know I can play better and I feel like I let my teammates down by the way I played today,” he said.

“So definitely, [I am] not happy. Grateful for the opportunity though. It's just been an honor to come here to this country and be able to showcase Filipino basketball and I want to thank Latvia for that,” he added.

Brownlee was named among the tournament’s All-Star Five, along with Brazil’s Leo Meindl and Bruno Caboclo, Cameroon’s Jeremiah Hill and Latvia’s Rihards Lomazs.

He averaged 23 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

For his part, Gilas guard Chris Newsome said that even though the Philippines came up short of making it to the Olympics, he is hoping that Filipinos were proud.

“I still believe that we went out there and represented you all well. We’re doing our best to go out there and play with pride and honor and we’re doing it all for you guys,” he said.

“This is just a blessing to be a part of this, and hopefully we can make it to the Olympics. It was not this year, but there is always next time that we can give it another go,” he added.

“Again, we have so much more work to be done and so much that we could improve on to get there.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA OLYMPIC QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT

GILAS PILIPINAS

JUSTIN BROWNLEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

21 hours ago
Medal hopeful EJ Obiena will jumpstart Philippine athletics’ campaign in the coming Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

1 day ago
France was plunged into political turmoil on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), three weeks before hosting the Olympics, while...
Sports
fbtw
'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

23 hours ago
Nikhat Zareen defied taunts to succeed Mary Kom as the face of Indian boxing and now wants to add an Olympic medal to her...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

1 day ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) makes an assessment on its chances in the coming Paris Olympics...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas ace Justin Brownlee earned a spot in the “All Star 5” of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic is Wimbledon's Darth Vader, says McEnroe

Djokovic is Wimbledon's Darth Vader, says McEnroe

1 hour ago
Tennis great John McEnroe has described Novak Djokovic as the Darth Vader of Wimbledon, claiming the Serb's uncompromising...
Sports
fbtw
Minana Evos exits MPL Philippines

Minana Evos exits MPL Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Minana Evos has left the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines and released its entire roster.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-70.3 titlist banners Sun Life 5150 Bohol triathlon field

Ex-70.3 titlist banners Sun Life 5150 Bohol triathlon field

1 hour ago
Former IRONMAN 70.3 champion Eric van der Linden is set to face a formidable challenge from a bumper crop of young triathletes...
Sports
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s Super League unfolds

Shakey’s Super League unfolds

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
UAAP champion National U and NCAA titlist St. Benilde headline the cast when the 2024 Shakey’s Super League National...
Sports
fbtw
Jeff Chan&rsquo;s daughter shoots 73, leads by 6

Jeff Chan’s daughter shoots 73, leads by 6

12 hours ago
Aerin Chan roared back with an impressive 73 to wrest a six-stroke lead over Quincy Pilac in the girls’ 10-12 division...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with