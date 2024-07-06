^

Sports

Alas Pilipinas goal: Close in SEA rivals

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 5:58pm
Alas Pilipinas goal: Close in SEA rivals
Alas Pilipinas
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- Close the gap.

That’s Alas Pilipinas’ target after it set its sights on its 12-day training camp in Osaka, Japan less than a week from now and the Southeast Asian V.League scheduled in August.

“Vietnam is No. 2, Indonesia is No. 3 and Thailand, of course, is No. 1,” said Alas coach Jorge Souze de Brito, moments after his wards was eliminated by Vietnam, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21, in the FIVB Challengers Cup Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“We have to minimize the gap between No. 4 and No. 3 first,” he added.

The Nationals will know if they have made progress right after the SEA V.League where they would face the region’s top three teams in the Thais, the Vietnamese and the Indonesians.

The team, meanwhile, is expected to get some reinforcements in two Filipino-Americans who are expected to join the squad in Osaka.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation did not name the players though.

Of course, the team’s ultimate goal is to end its long medal drought in the Southeast Asian Games when they see action in next year’s edition in Thailand.

“That’s one of our goals,” said Alas skipper Jia de Guzman.

vuukle comment

ALAS PILIPINAS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto a game-time decision for Gilas due to injury

Kai Sotto a game-time decision for Gilas due to injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas big man Kai Sotto is free from a rib fracture scare after getting hurt against Georgia in their FIBA Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas two wins away from Paris

Gilas two wins away from Paris

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Glittery Paris is within sight from where Gilas Pilipinas stands in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riva, Latvia.Glittery...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys yield to Argentina to go 0-5

Gilas boys yield to Argentina to go 0-5

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas boys continued free-falling in the FIBA U17 World Cup and dropped to their fifth straight loss in the tourney,...
Sports
fbtw
'Big moment guy&rsquo; Brownlee should be in NBA, says Cone

'Big moment guy’ Brownlee should be in NBA, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
If you were to ask Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone, Justin Brownlee belongs in the NBA.
Sports
fbtw

MMA not for Olympics?

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
The Paris Olympics loom ahead, and there is a discussion on which sports can inevitably make it into the Games.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine triathlon gains boost with 5150 Bohol, Sunrise Sprint races

Philippine triathlon gains boost with 5150 Bohol, Sunrise Sprint races

7 hours ago
The Sun Life 5150 Bohol and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint take center stage on the July 14, transforming the serene white sand...
Sports
fbtw
Gabi eyes redemption, continues hunt for JPGT national finals berth

Gabi eyes redemption, continues hunt for JPGT national finals berth

8 hours ago
Alexie Gabi, who narrowly missed a national finals berth in the Visayas series, aims for redemption as the ICTSI Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw
Preaching consistency, Morado-De Guzman says Alas Pilipinas should stick together

Preaching consistency, Morado-De Guzman says Alas Pilipinas should stick together

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Jia Morado-De Guzman’s spirits were not doused as Alas Pilipinas exited early in the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup, falling...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Team Liquid Echo advances to MSC playoffs

Unbeaten Team Liquid Echo advances to MSC playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Team Liquid Echo ruled Group C of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup (MSC) as it went undefeated to book a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with