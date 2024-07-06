Alas Pilipinas goal: Close in SEA rivals

MANILA, Philippines -- Close the gap.

That’s Alas Pilipinas’ target after it set its sights on its 12-day training camp in Osaka, Japan less than a week from now and the Southeast Asian V.League scheduled in August.

“Vietnam is No. 2, Indonesia is No. 3 and Thailand, of course, is No. 1,” said Alas coach Jorge Souze de Brito, moments after his wards was eliminated by Vietnam, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21, in the FIVB Challengers Cup Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“We have to minimize the gap between No. 4 and No. 3 first,” he added.

The Nationals will know if they have made progress right after the SEA V.League where they would face the region’s top three teams in the Thais, the Vietnamese and the Indonesians.

The team, meanwhile, is expected to get some reinforcements in two Filipino-Americans who are expected to join the squad in Osaka.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation did not name the players though.

Of course, the team’s ultimate goal is to end its long medal drought in the Southeast Asian Games when they see action in next year’s edition in Thailand.

“That’s one of our goals,” said Alas skipper Jia de Guzman.