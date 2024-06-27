^

WBC welterweight champ’s trainer optimistic on landing Pacquiao fight

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 3:45pm
WBC welterweight champâ��s trainer optimistic on landing Pacquiao fight
Manny Pacquiao.
Manny Pacquiao FB Page

MANILA, Philippines – Will we see Manny Pacquiao fight for a boxing title once again? 

If you were to ask 2022 Trainer of the Year Bob Santos, Pacquiao may be headed inside the ring later this year. 

Santos, who trains WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, said in an interview with World Boxing News that a rough agreement for a fight “is there now.” 

“Once Mario was getting elevated, Pacquiao wanted to make history, and Barrios is the guy that he wants to fight for the WBC title,” Santos told World Boxing News. 

“We’re all moving forward, no doubt about it. It’s just a matter of putting together where the fight is gonna be and all the little details here and there. But Manny wants the fight, and Mario wants the fight,” he added. 

The WBC Board of Governors last week ruled to elevate Barrios from interim world champion to regular titlist.

This, after the WBC granted Terrence Crawford the champion in recess status.

Santos bared that the fight could take place in October or November. 

The STAR’s Quinito Henson, citing MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons, earlier reported that talks for a bout with barrios is ongoing. 

"Manny’s first world title was with WBC and he’d like to end his career with another WBC title, going full circle,” Gibbons said in the report.

"It’s paying respect to WBC. You know Manny, he loves to fight and he’ll give his 100 percent in the ring. This would be his legacy fight if it happens.”

Pacquiao last fought professionally back in 2021, absorbing a unanimous decision loss against Yordenis Ugas.

In the same year, he announced his retirement ahead of the 2022 presidential elections. 

Pacquiao is set to face Japanese kickboxer Chihiro Suzuki in Saitama next month. 

The 45-year-old slugger holds a professional record of 62 wins, along with eight losses and two draws.

