Swimmer Ernie Gawilan hopeful for Paralympic medal

MANILA, Philippines – Swimmer Ernie Gawilan is keeping the faith that the Philippines’ paralympians will add to the country’s medal haul in this year’s edition of the Games.

Gawilan is among those who have officially qualified for the Paralympic Games set to kick off in August.

During the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the Philippine Sports Commission and Allianz PNB Life last week, Gawilan acknowledged that getting a medal in the quadrennial will be difficult.

“For now, we are doing whatever we can, but it is really hard [to get a medal] in the Paralympics,” Gawilan told reporters in Filipino.

“A lot of strong athletes are competing there,” he added.

In history, there have been only two Filipinos to grab medals in the Paralympics – Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta and Josephine Medina.

Despite overwhelming odds, the multi-titled Gawilan stressed that they will do their best to try and haul medals.

“We are not losing hope [in bringing home medals].”

The Paralympic Games will run from August 28 to September 8.

The World Para Swimming gave Gawilan and Angel Otom seats to Paris for being the highest ranked male and female swimmers in the Philippines.