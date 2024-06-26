^

Philippine belles blast Lebanese

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
June 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippine belles blast Lebanese
Naomi Natalie Panganiban had a solid all-around game with 25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals as the Filipina ballers scored a followup to their 141-18 obliteration of Maldive.
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women cruised to yet another blowout win with an 89-63 blasting of Lebanon to clinch an outright semifinal berth in the 2024 FIBA Asia Cup Division B yesterday at the Futian Sports Park in Shenzhen, China.

Naomi Natalie Panganiban had a solid all-around game with 25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals as the Filipina ballers scored a followup to their 141-18 obliteration of Maldive.

