ICYMI: Top 10 highlights you shouldn't miss at the VNL Manila leg

MANILA, Philippines — Eight of the top nations sizzled in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Pasay City, showcasing world-class athletes in the Philippines.

For the third straight year, the VNL, powered by PLDT Home, is back in the country to bring top-level volleyball action to the solid Pinoy supporters with crowd favorite Japan, the US, Germany, France, Iran, Canada, Netherlands and Brazil taking center stage.

The eight teams tussled in the pivotal last week of the preliminaries until June 23, fighting for a spot in the playoffs to be contested in Lodz, Poland.

This tournament is also the final qualifier to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

We’re rounding up the top OMG moments that Filipino fans have witnessed at the VNL Pasay City this week:

1. Volleyball fans attending the VNL matches live in the SM Mall of Asia Arena experienced a hard-hitting affair while cheering their hearts out for their favorite squads.

In the six-day competition, the visiting countries vie for a quarterfinals slot, hoping to climb the ladder of success and make it to Lodz.

Aside from the glory in the VNL, Olympics-bound Japan, USA, Germany, Canada, Brazil and host France are also aiming to strengthen the respective squads come the Olympiad, which will begin next month, July 26, and will last until August 11.

2. Fans enjoyed the VNL experience inside the MOA dome further by chanting with the catchy volleyball cheers, screaming for the rooting squad.

Watching the games is a full sensory experience, as fans see, feel and hear the stellar play of the world’s best volleyball stars.

The fans are surely at the forefront of the games, with interaction a key factor in all of the contests.

From waving to the rhythm of Here comes the Boom after a powerful spike, to throwing your hands up in the air for Monster Block, VNL fans enjoy a good time with these chants.

3. Fans met their favorite volleyball idols up close in the dedicated Fan Zone

More than the game itself, fans could freely meet and interact with their idols through a dedicated Fan Zone situated at the first floor lobby, where players pass through after each game.

It was introduced in the 2023 edition as fans have slowly returned to normalcy following over two years of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More pieces of merchandise were also made available for fans to purchase at a reasonable price, with items such as T-shirts, hoodies, caps, tumblers and stickers of participating teams available.

4. Solid supporters also took pictures with the players’ life-size standees

A standee of Japan’s Ran Takahashi, along with teammate Yuji Nishida, USA’s Matt Anderson, France’s Trevor Clevenot, and more, are open for all fans to take photos with, a good memento to reminisce their good times in the VNL.

These are situated on the second floor lobby of the Mall of Asia Arena.

5. The VNL Pasay City was filled with excitement as Brazil and Canada pulling off huge victories.

Darlan Feirrera Souza and Team Brazil boosted their quarterfinals bid as they toppled Netherlands in a come-from-behind triumph last Tuesday, 24-26, 25-23, 31-29, 25-20.

The 21-year-old opposite spiker put up a show to begin the VNL Pasay City on a high note, dropping 26 points to pace Brazil and had risen to a 6-3 slate.

On the other hand, Stephen Maar and the Canadian crew flexed their best form and stunned crowd-favorite Japan in a thrilling five setter, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-10, to bolster their campaign.

Team Canada, which improved to a 5-4 card, stood tall against mighty Japan with Maar’s 24 points leading the way.

6. Germany and Iran shone, both scoring upsets against favored contenders France and USA, respectively.

On the second day of the VNL Pasay City, the Germans, led by veteran hitter Gyorgy Grozer, breezed past France in a 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 25-23 showdown to raise their mark in the standings.

Grozer, who played in the country for the first time, fired 21 markers to show the way for Germany into a 4-5 win-loss record.

Iran, meanwhile, picked up its first win in the competition in front of the Filipinos after surviving the USA in an intense duel, 26-28, 25-23, 25-18, 26-28, 15-13, with Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh Firouzjah soaring mightily.

It is a sweet victory for the also-ran Iran, which snapped its eight-game losing skid as Poriya top-scored with 23 points.

7. Alas Pilipinas turned up the heat at the MOA Arena with a Meet and Greet

The men’s and women’s national volleyball team took time off their busy schedules to greet and acknowledge the love and warmth of their fans as they continue to bring pride to the flag.

Alas Women’s skipper Jia De Guzman, middle blocker Dell Palomata of the PLDT High Speed Hitters, and their teammates were in zest and high spirits meeting their fans who waited patiently in the inside the MOA Arena Fan Zone.

Joining them were the Alas Men crew, led by team captain Marck Espejo, Bryan Bagunas and Kim Malabunga.

The first 100 attendees received a signed photo and were able to obtain autographs and pictures from the players themselves.

8. Over the weekend, the PLDT High Speed Hitters stars grace the VNL matches and accommodate their supporters in the dedicated PLDT booth inside the arena ahead of their campaign in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference, which will begin next month.

PLDT fans get a chance to meet team aces Kiesha Bedonia, Rachel Austero, Erica Santos, Kim Fajardo and Kianna Dy during Saturday's VNL duels.

On the final day of the VNL event, Fiola Ceballos, Jules Samonte, Shiela Kiseo, Jessey De Leon and Majoy Baron showed their appreciation to their loyal supporters.

9. Fans get to watch live in Cignal TV and PLDT Home.

Devoted fans didn’t miss the VNL matches with Cignal TV bundled with PLDT Home’s new Fiber Unli All Plan 1799 which provides fast and reliable connection.

This bundle comes with unlimited fiber internet with download speeds up to 200 Mbps, as well as free mobile calls to Smart and TNT, with new subscribers getting a P100 discount on their monthly service fee for the next 12 months.

10. Two of the more popular teams, Japan and USA, closed a memorable VNL in PH.

The head-to-head battle between Japan and USA was pivotal to seal their respective quarterfinals fates.

In front of a loud sellout crowd of 12,424, the two crowd darlings again ended the game in blowout fashion, with Japan sweeping the contest in straight sets, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19.

Japan brought their finest form for the epic duel that capped off the VNL Pasay City.

Editor's Note: This press release for PLDT Home is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.