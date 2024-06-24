^

Sports

Young Cavite athletes to benefit from Vermosa Green Run

Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 11:20am
Young Cavite athletes to benefit from Vermosa Green Run
Besides providing an opportunity for fun runners, running enthusiasts, serious runners and elite athletes the chance to hit the trails for recreation and training, this year’s run is focused on giving assistance to young runners from Cavite who want to pursue their dreams of becoming national track athletes.

MANILA, Philippines – The Green Run at Vermosa has taken its popular multi-category run to the next level this year.

Besides providing an opportunity for fun runners, running enthusiasts, serious runners and elite athletes the chance to hit the trails for recreation and training, this year’s run is focused on giving assistance to young runners from Cavite who want to pursue their dreams of becoming national track athletes. 

On June 14, Ayala Land Estates Inc. welcomed Takbo Kabitenyo, an organization in Cavite dedicated to nurturing the talents of its aspiring athletes who have the ambition and potential to become national athletes. Ayala Land, through its Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, opened its doors to the running youngsters of Cavite.

Ayala Land representatives led by Chrissy Roa, Group Head of Marketing and Communications for Ayala Land Estates, donated 30 Green Run race kits and products from Merrell, a brand dedicated to running, to the Cavite running organization at Vermosa. The Takbo Kabitenyo group will also receive freebies and gifts from all Vermosa Green Run sponsors at the Run that will gun off on Sunday, June 30.

“We are committed to providing these aspiring athletes with the training, support and opportunities they need to achieve their dreams and represent our community on a national level,” said Roa. The Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, envisioned to be the preferred venue for national and international sports events in the Philippines, will be a perfect training camp for the young Cavite athletes.

Noel Diaz, Takbo Kabitenyo president, expressed his gratitude for the support: “We are deeply grateful to Ayala Land Estates Inc. and Vermosa for choosing Takbo Kabitenyo as one of the beneficiaries of the 2024 The Green Run. The exposure to this prestigious event will hopefully inspire our young runners to elevate their aspirations and work even harder towards excellence in their chosen sports.”
 
Ayala Land Estates has launched another running initiative alongside The Green Run this year called the Ayala Vermosa Running Club. It has weekly activities for its members and classes conducted by Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub coaches. The environment-themed run is also supporting the Pawssion Project and Haribon Foundation on its third year.

Fueled by its 2024 theme of ““Go Greener, Get Leaner, Give Back: Run Towards a Brighter Future”, The Green Run 2024 is supported by Avida Sentria Storeys, Kremil-S, Diatabs, Merrell, Pocari Sweat, Park Access, Chris Sports, Fitbar, Naturals, Healthway Medical Network, Fuwa Fuwa, Nutrition Depot and Oishi.

Those interested to join any of the Green Run categories — 3K, 5K, 10K, the half-marathon 21K and the 1K Dog Run — may register at ayalaland.myruntime.com.

The Sports Hub is a state of the art professionally managed sports facility with a 400-meter IAAF standard track oval that is a premier training ground of amateur and professional athletes. It also has a FINA-standard Olympic sized swimming pool and an indoor training facility equipped with a sports science laboratory.

