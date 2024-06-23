^

Japan sweeps USA for strong VNL Manila campaign

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 9:33pm
Kento Miyaura (4)
MANILA, Philippines -- Japan is leaving the Philippine leg of the men's Volleyball Nations League on a high note after making quick work of Team USA, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Kento Miyaura paced Japan with 18 markers, followed by Masato Kai with 16.

After grabbing a huge come-from-behind win on Saturday against France, the Japanese looked dominant right from the get go and never let up.

In the third set, Team USA broke an 18-all deadlock with a kill by Kessel as the Americans tried to force the fourth set.

Japan, however, ended things up as Kai, Onodera and Miyaura teamed up.

Miyaura punched in back-to-back-to-back service aces to move within the match point, 24-19.

A Kai attack ended the match, 25-19.

The Japanese dominated the attacks and service game, powering with 40 points off attacks and 12 service aces.

USA, though, had 10 block points.

Taishi Onodera and Larry Ik Evbade-Dan had eight markers apiece.

Kyle Ensing powered USA with 14, being the sole American in double digits.

The Japanese rose to 9-3, good for solo third, while the Americans dropped to 5-7.

