Team USA thwarts Germany to stay on Final 8 race

MANILA, Philippines -- Team USA has won two straight matches in the men’s Volleyball Nations League, securing a crucial four-set win over Germany, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It was a big win for the Americans, who rose to 5-6 in the standings and are within striking distance of the coveted Final 8 spot.

Matt Anderson and Torey Defalco provided the one-two punch for the Americans, pacing USA with 23 and 20 markers, respectively.

After falling behind by a set, Germany looked primed to force the fifth set after taking a 21-19 lead in the fourth frame.

The USA, however, tied it up at 21 with back-to-back errors by the Germans.

They would tie the set up at 22 and 23, before finally getting the upper hand with a block by Defalco.

And the match was settled after a block by Jeffrey Jendryk to formalize the Americans’ second straight win.

Leading by four in the third set, 17-13, off a Smith block point, the USA saw its advantage dwindle after a service ace by Tille to tie things up at 17 apiece.

They were able to keep their distance after back-to-back points by Defalco and Jendryk , but the Germans once again tied it up at 19 after an error by the Americans and a block point by Reichert.

Germany then played catchup, but the USA moved to the set point after a service error by Reichert, 24-22.

The Germans, however, tied it up at 24 again, before an Anderson kill gave them the advantage, 25-24.

An error by Germany gave the USA the third set.

Jendrik produced 10 points off of six attacks and four blocks.

Gyorgy Grozer powered the losing team with 16 markers. Tobias Krick and Lukas Maase chipped in 12 each.

Germany dropped to 4-7 in the tourney, falling to 12th place.

The two teams will end the Manila leg of the tourney on Sunday, with USA facing Japan and Germany battling Iran at the same venue.