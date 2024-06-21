Valientes tame Dragons to close in on The Asian Tournament finals

MANILA, Philippines -- The Zamboanga Valientes are inching closer to their maiden finals appearance in The Asian Tournament after drubbing the Vantablack Dragons, 106-97, on Thursday at the Sentrong Pangkabataan in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Franky Johnson waxed hot for Zamboanga, scoring 36 big points on eight 3-pointers to go with seven assists.

This is a crucial win by Zamboanga, as they moved within a win away from the finals of the tourney.

After grabbing a double digit lead in the first half, the Valientes maintained the advantage throughout the game as they led by 17 points, 106-89, with less than three minutes to go.

Job Alcantara added 17 markers, six dimes and three pilfers for the Valientes. Peter Alfaro chipped in 16 as well.

“Incredibly proud of the team. Also very proud and thankful to the management for helping us get through these elimination games. I’m very happy to see that the team is finally getting the chemistry we needed for this tough stretch," Alfaro said.

“I’m also proud that all my sacrifices and extra work on my own showed in our games this leg. But we have a bigger goal at hand which is the championship, so with God’s grace and our system slowly improving, I hope we can win it for the people of Zamboanga,” he added.

They will be facing the Macau Black Bears in their final elimination match on Saturday, 6 p.m.