France stops Iran for solo 4th in Volleyball Nations League

MANILA, Philippines – France has finally doused Iran’s hot streak in the Manila leg of the Volleyball Nations League, sweeping the Iranians, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20, Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Iran, which won its past two contests in the VNL, succumbed to the mighty French, who rose to solo fourth with a 7-3 win-loss record.

Jean Patry and Trevor Clevenot spearheaded France with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

After convincing wins in the first and second sets, the third frame was a bit tighter with Iran tying it up at 13-all with a kill by Milad Ebadipour.

However, the French would flex their muscles anew and unleash a 7-2 run capped by a hit by Yacine Louati.

A service error by Patry halted the run, but an attack by Clevenot off a long rally pushed the lead back to five.

Iran tried to inch closer, cutting the deficit to two off a Nasri hit, but Patry and Clevenot teamed up for the winning blows.

Louati added nine points for France, who will be battling crowd darlings Japan on Saturday.

Milad led Iran with 10 markers.

The Iranians dropped to 2-9 in the tourney. They will face Germany next on Sunday.