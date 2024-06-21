Creamline names Erica Staunton as PVL import

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers announced that University of Georgia alumna Erica Staunton will be their import for the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference beginning next month as they seek to end a title drought in the import-laden tournament.

Staunton, 23, recently saw action in club volleyball in Finland with the Oriveden Ponnistus and plays both outside and opposite spiker positions.

“Her talent, passion and energy are sure to bring even more excitement to our team,” the Cool Smashers wrote on social media.

Creamline, a perennial powerhouse in the PVL’s all-local conferences, has struggled to take the chip when imports come into play. In the previous edition of the Reinforced Conference in 2022, the Cool Smashers ended up third.

Staunton will look to help Creamline win its first Reinforced Conference title since 2018, even before the league had its professional status.

She flanks a local roster led by the likes of Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao, Alyssa Valdez and Jeanette Panaga. It remains up in the air if players like Jema Galanza and Jia Morado-De Guzman, who are playing for the national team, will be able to suit up for the ladies in pink.

Staunton is only the third import revealed for the upcoming tournament — joining Chery Tiggo’s Khat Bell and PLDT’s Lena Samoilenko.