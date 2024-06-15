^

'Big Dance' power rankings: Green Archers at No. 1 after Pinoyliga title

June 15, 2024 | 6:27pm
New recruit Jacob Cortez played big for De La Salle University in its one-game finals against National University in Season 3 of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup.
MANILA, Philippines -- After claiming the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup title, De La Salle University has jumped to the top spot of the in the third week of the first The Big Dance power 40 rankings done by a selection committee of Pinoyliga on Friday, June 14.

La Salle bagged the Season 3 title of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup last week by beating National University, 84-81, in the one-game finals that saw Nigerian import Henry Agunnane collect 22 points and 10 rebounds with two shot blocks, while pre-season recruit Jacob Cortez also dropped 22 points and mainstay Kevin Quiambao had 17 points and five boards.

La Salle, the reigning UAAP champion, has been in second spot during the first two weeks of the rankings. University of the Philippines dropped to second place followed by Letran College, which continues to move up as it now occupies third spot.

Last week, the Knights were the biggest movers in Week 2 of the rankings following solid performances in both the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup and Filoil EcoOil, moving from No. 16th place to fourth. Letran made the Final Four of Filoil.

On the other hand, NU -- with its second straight runner up finish in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup -- has bounced back in the Top 5 as the Bulldogs are at No. 4 followed by the Far Eastern University Tamaraws at fifth spot.

As for College of St. Benilde, after taking third spot the previous rankings, the Blazers are now at No. 6, ahead of San Beda University (7), Adamson University (8), University of the East (9) and Our Lady of Fatima University (10), the only school in the top 10 outside of the UAAP and the NCAA as the Phoenix play in NAASCU.

Other significant improvements were Mapua, which has cracked the top 15 after its previous 18th spot ranking; while University of Perpetual Help South -- from the NCAA South -- jumped to No. 30 in the rankings.

The goal in The Big Dance is to crown the top college program in a tournament similar to the US NCAA’s March Madness as the top 32 college teams will be invited to the Big Dance.

