Young golfers primed for JPGT Visayas Series

Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 4:24pm
Young golfers primed for JPGT Visayas Series
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines -- Young golfers from the southern Philippines are set to showcase their talent and skills in a competitive yet fun environment as the three-leg Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) Visayas Series begins on Monday, June 17, at the Iloilo Golf Club in Iloilo City.

Sean Sinfuego, Rinz Vesinica and Srixon Sequito are among the early entries in the boys’ 16-18 age category, ready for a four-day contest of shotmaking, putting and nerve in the tournament serving as the first of three scheduled in the region by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. (PGTI).

On the girls’ side, Hannah Bernardo, Rhiena Vesinica and Necky Tortosa lead the pack in the centerpiece stroke-play tournament, which spans various age categories.

The series is a significant step in elevating junior golf in the Visayas and providing a platform for young golfers to compete at a high level and gain valuable experience.

Established to cultivate talent and promote camaraderie, the JPGT, sponsored by ICTSI, operates independently from other junior golf organizations.

The series will continue with two more tournaments hosted in Bacolod, including the JPGT Visayas Series 2 on June 24-27 at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia, and the Series 3 on July 1-4 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club.

The competitions will feature boys' and girls' divisions in the 8-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18 age groups. Registration for the Iloilo leg is ongoing. For details, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-3114101.

Players will earn points based on their performances in each tournament, with the best two results out of the three tournaments contributing to their final ranking. The top two players in each division will qualify for the JPGT Match Play Championship at The Country Club in Laguna in October.

Headlining the 13-15 division are Tiffany Bernardino and Alex Gabi (girls) and Inno Flores, Matthew Dilag, and Marcus Dueñas (boys). Other notable players in the Iloilo leg include (girls’ 8-9) Eliana Mendoza, Faith Reosura, Ana Marie Aguilar, and (girls’ 10-12) Sam Alvarez, Andrea Borromeo, Tea Bernardino and Cailey Gonzales.

Supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf, the nationwide circuit also includes a four-leg series in talent-rich Mindanao, starting on July 23-26 at the Apo Golf Club in Davao.

