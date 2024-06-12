PSC Cup to raise funds for Olympians

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is looking to raise around P2 million to P2.5 million to fund the athletes bound for the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games through a special golf tournament set on Friday at the Canlubang Gof and Country Club.

PSC commissioner Fritz Gaston said organizers of the PSC Invitational Golf Cup are confident of reaching the target which would benefit the campaign of the Philippine team to the coming Summer Games so far composed of 15 athletes and four Paralympians.

“Ang cash na mari-raise natin diyan is between P2 million to P2.5 million. I’m not sure about the exact amount until it comes out. But ‘yun ang nasabi ni (PSC) chairman (Richard Bachmann) ganun na ‘yung nare-raise niya in terms of cash,” said Gaston during the PSA Forum yesterday at conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.