San Miguel's Fajardo paces PBA Philippine Cup BPC race

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is standing tall in the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) race in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Fajardo, who led the San Miguel Beermen to the PBA Finals, is now ahead of Robert Bolick in the quest for the BPC.

At the end of the semifinals, Fajardo is averaging 17.4 points, 14.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

He has a total of 43.12 statistical points (SPs.)

The big man has won the BPC title nine times in the past.

Coming in second is NLEX Road Warrior Bolick, who had 43.08 SPs at the end of the semis.

The guard averaged a league-leading 28.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in the All-Filipino conference.

NLEX only managed to get to the quarterfinals of the season-ending Philippine Cup after falling against eventual finalists Meralco Bolts.

Coming in third is Terrafirma Dyip rookie Stephen Holt, who had 40.85 SPs.

In 13 games, the guard had 21.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

He is also the frontrunner in the Rookie of the Year race.

Following the three in the BPC contention are Fajardo’s teammate CJ Perez (39.18 SPs) and Barangay Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger (39.16 SPs).