Hoey qualifies for US Open golf tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 11:50am
Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 31, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario.
Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino PGA Tour rookie Rico Hoey earned his first major start with a strong third-place finish in one of the sectional qualifiers for the US Open at Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada Monday (Tuesday  Manila time).

Hoey, a former junior world champion, kicked off his bid in the 36-hole eliminations with a 68, then scorched the Cherry Hill Club’s course with a record-tying 63 to finish third behind Mark Hubbard (127) and Adam Svensson (130) with a 131 total.

“It’s pretty surreal,” said Hoey. “It’s been a tough year for me, like I’ve been playing really bad golf, I would say.”

“But I’m very blessed to be where I am. It hasn’t sunk in, but just, I have no clue what to do. This is my first major. I’ve never qualified before so, I’m not even sure what I’m supposed to do or if I have to sign up for something,” he added.

Seven slots were at stake in the Ontario qualifier Monday, regarded as golf’s longest day, with the final qualifying contested at 13 sites worldwide and the last 10 venues completed across the US and Canada.

The US Open, one of the world’s four major championships, will be held from June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, featuring a whopping $20 million in prize money. It represents the essence of meritocracy in professional sports. Any pro or amateur with a 0.4 handicap index or lower can sign up to compete for a spot at the US Open.

Some players gained direct access to Final Qualifying via various merit-based categories, while others advanced through 18-hole local eliminations, with 109 venues hosting these between April and May.

Hoey, a former junior world champion, secured his PGA Tour card by placing fourth in the Korn Ferry Tour season rankings, spiked by a victory in the Knoxville Open last year.

A former member of the Philippine team, Hoey will make his first major start one year after narrowly missing a spot in his hometown at Los Angeles Country Club via the final qualifying.

It has been a struggle on Tour recently for the 28-year-old Hoey, who has missed the cut in four straight starts, including last week’s RBC Canadian Open.

However, he worked hard on his putting over the weekend, and a trip to Niagara Falls helped lighten his mood.

