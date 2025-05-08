'Disciplined' Suarez could pose problems for Navarrete â€” Arum

'Disciplined' Suarez could pose problems for Navarrete — Arum

Charly Suarez (right) will challenge WBO super featherweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Sunday (Manila time).

MANILA, Philippines — Former Olympian Charly Suarez has the right tools to pull off an upset against WBO super featherweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete.

Veteran promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank Inc. made the blunt assessment a few days before Suarez takes the fight of his life against the tough Mexican at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The 93-year-old Arum, still sharp and dedicated to the sport he helped grow, spoke to a handful of Filipino mediamen Thursday morning, May 8, in a Zoom conference arranged by Top Rank to talk about the fight as well as its coming streaming app Top Rank+.

For Arum, discipline will be Suarez’s key to victory on Sunday (Manila time) against Navarrete, a come-forward, pressure fighter who favors volume punching over technique.

“[Navarrete] has no style at all, no defense at all. He tends to be careless and throws crazy punches, which leaves him exposed,” said Arum, noting that 36-year-old Suarez, a former decorated amateur boxer, is the polar opposite of the reigning champion.

“Suarez is a very disciplined fighter with tremendous amateur experience. He brings discipline to the ring and could give Navarrete problems,” added Arum, aware that the former Rio Olympian is also a member of the Philippine Army.

Nevertheless, Suarez (18-0, with 10 knockouts) will enter the fight as a heavy underdog against 30-year-old Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs), who, Arum stressed, always goes for the knockout.

The Top Rank boss came short of saying a “no style” Navarrete is tailor-made for the savvy Suarez.

He laid out the obvious, ideal strategy for a Suarez win — put those boxing skills to use and steer clear of Navarrete’s offense.

“I don’t think there will be a need for lots of calculation on Suarez’s part. Charley has to be careful of Navarrete’s power. He needs to outbox and win a decision.”