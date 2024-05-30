^

Maroons zoom past Tamaraws to stay unbeaten in Filoil preseason cagefest

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 7:57pm
UP's Sean Alter
MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons remained unblemished in the FilOil EcoOil preseason cup after steamrolling past the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 95-84, Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

UP rose to 5-0 in the season, while dealing the Tamaraws their first loss of the tournament at 2-1.

Big man Dikachi Ududo led the Fighting Maroons with 20 points and six rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. Sean Alter flexed his muscles with 19 points and four rebounds for the Diliman-based squad.

With FEU leading by two, 18-16, at the end of the first quarter, UP took complete control of the second quarter, turning a 20-21 deficit to a 39-25 lead with a 19-4 run capped by a dunk by Denzil Walker.

The nearest the Tamaraws got to was eight points, 80-88, in the final quarter, but a 3-pointer by JD Cagulangan slammed the door shut.

Aldous Torculas chipped in 12 points off the bench, followed by Cagulangan's 11.

Jedrick Daa spearheaded the Morayta-based team with 22 points and four rebounds.

Earlier in the day, the National University Bulldogs notched their first win in the tournament after squeaking past the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 66-64, in overtime.

A floater by Jake Figueroa with seven seconds remaining broke the deadlock and set the final score.

On the other end, Lebron Nieto launched a 3-pointer off the inbounds pass, but it caromed out, securing NU's victory.

Figueroa and Jolo Manansala had 16 markers apiece for the Bulldogs. The former had eight rebounds, while the latter completed the double-double with 10 boards and four assists.

Andrew Bongo had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Jeco Bancale likewise led the Mapua Cardinals over the Emilio Aguinaldo College, 75-71.

Bancale top-scored for the Cardinals with 19 points, followed John Jabonete had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Nico Quinal had 14 for the Generals.

The San Beda Red Lions also obliterated the San Sebastian College Golden Stags, 77-64, while the Letran Knights escaped the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 68-66.

