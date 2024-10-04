^

Headlines

Philippines calls for 'genuine self-restraint' after Chinese attack on Vietnamese fishers

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 6:28pm
Philippines calls for 'genuine self-restraint' after Chinese attack on Vietnamese fishers
Satellite image shows Paracel Islands -- an archipelago in the resource-rich waterway claimed by China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.
Google Earth

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has reaffirmed its position against the use of force in the disputed South China Sea after Chinese law enforcement personnel reportedly attacked Vietnamese fishermen over the weekend.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, October 4, that the Philippines was "aware of the serious incident" that occurred on Sunday, September 29, "involving Vietnamese fishermen and Chinese maritime authorities."

"The Philippines has consistently denounced the use of force, aggression and intimidation in the South China Sea, and emphasized the need for actors to exercise genuine self-restraint," the foreign affairs department said.

"It is a paramount obligation to ensure the safety at sea of vessels and their crew, especially fisherfolk," it added.

This comes after Vietnam on Wednesday, October 2, condemned what it called the "brutal behavior of Chinese law enforcement forces" against Vietnamese fishermen intercepted near the contested Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

The resource-rich Paracel Islands are claimed by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, but Beijing has controlled the islands since seizing it from South Vietnam in a 1974 conflict.

The 10 Vietnamese fishermen were reportedly attacked with iron bars and robbed of thousands of dollars' worth of fish and equipment.

China’s foreign ministry said the Vietnamese fishing boats were illegally operating in the waters around the Paracel Islands without permission from Beijing, prompting authorities to take action to halt their activities.

Chinese forces' latest actions "seriously violated Vietnam's sovereignty," according to Vietnam's foreign ministry.

The DFA stressed the need for disputes in the South China Sea — which China claims in its near-entirety — "to be managed peacefully and in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS."

The violent incident comes weeks after Chinese army Lieutenant General He Lei said Beijing would "crush" any foreign incursion into its sovereign territory, including in the South China Sea.

Beijing has typically taken a softer stance on Vietnam's attempts to advance its claims in the South China Sea compared to its sharp rebukes of the Philippines' presence in the disputed waters.

Vietnam and the Philippines are one of several claimants to parts of the South China Sea and themselves have overlapping claims to the Spratlys Islands.

This year, Vietnam and the Philippines ramped up their defense cooperation and had forged a key defense pact in August that focuses on humanitarian and disaster response at sea, among others

      

vuukle comment

CHINA

PHILIPPINES

SOUTH CHINA SEA

VIETNAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos appoints former Robredo spox, Ateneo dean to DepEd

Marcos appoints former Robredo spox, Ateneo dean to DepEd

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has selected the former spokesperson of former Vice President Leni Robredo and a former dean...
Headlines
fbtw
Family Poelitics? Grace Poe's son eyes party-list seat

Family Poelitics? Grace Poe's son eyes party-list seat

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Brian Llamanzares, son of Sen. Grace Poe, has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) as the first nominee of the FPJ Panday...
Headlines
fbtw
From House to Senate? Camille Villar formalizes bid

From House to Senate? Camille Villar formalizes bid

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Camille Villar made her Senate bid official after filing her certificate of candidacy before the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte 2025 plans uncertain

Duterte 2025 plans uncertain

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Filipinos will have to “wait and see” if former president Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator or Davao mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandiganbayan acquits Enrile, others in P172-M pork barrel scam

Sandiganbayan acquits Enrile, others in P172-M pork barrel scam

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan Third Division has acquitted chief presidential legal counsel and former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile, his ex-chief...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Leni Robredo runs for Naga Mayor, announces local slate

Leni Robredo runs for Naga Mayor, announces local slate

3 hours ago
Robredo ran in the 2022 national elections for president but lost to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Now, if Marcos comes to...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA cancels Alice Guo&rsquo;s passport

DFA cancels Alice Guo’s passport

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has canceled the passport of former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo. 
Headlines
fbtw
Abby Binay launches senatorial bid

Abby Binay launches senatorial bid

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
While her last name may not be new to the Senate, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay is one of the newcomers in the race towards...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Gabriela sets sights on party-list reelection

Gabriela sets sights on party-list reelection

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Gabriela Women’s Party is poised to seek another term in Congress, filing its certificate of nomination and acceptance...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with