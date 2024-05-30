Bolts confident of making 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

MANILA, Philippines – On the cusp of their first PBA Philippine Cup finals appearance, the Meralco Bolts are hoping it is their turn to go to the All-Filipino conference’s championship round.

The Bolts forced the do-or-die Game 7 in their semifinal series against Barangay Ginebra after an 86-81 win on Wednesday.

They will battle it out on Friday at the FPJ Arena in San Jose, Batangas for a chance to meet the San Miguel Beermen in the final round.

Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said that he thinks the squad earned a shot at the title.

“Hopefully, it will be us this time. It’s good for the league, and I think we’ve earned it,” he told reporters after the win.

“We have a lot of respect for Ginebra and what they do. We know it’s going to be hard. We’ve been there. We have to just focus on that last game,” he added.

So far, the Bolts have gotten to the championship round four times — all in import-laden conferences.

They are still yet to reach the finals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

“Meralco’s a proud franchise. We’ve been there for a while now. We’re used to it but usually we’re on the receiving end and now, it’s a matter of who’s better,” Trillo said.

“It comes to the point that we’ve faced Ginebra seven times. Those six times, it’s semis and finals. We beat them once in the quarters, but now it’s a privilege for us. We have to go out there and go get it. I said it right after Game 5, I told them that I have full trust to my players. We knew it’s not over. I am really excited to be there in Batangas.”



For his part, Bong Quinto stressed he is now past the point of merely getting experience.

This time around, he wants to experience winning especially against the Gin Kings.

“This is not an experience I want to just be an experience. Usually if you are a rookie or sophomore, you just want to have experience. Now, I really, really want to win,” Quinto, who had 23 points in the Game 6 win, underscored.

“My experience with Ginebra, they already left me in tears twice in the past. And now, they are our opponents again,” he added.

“I am just asking for guidance from the Lord and if this is His will, I will do what it takes to help my team.”