LIST: Flights canceled on September 30 due to 'Julian'

Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 8:25am
Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Monday, September 30, due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Julian (International name: Krathon).

In an advisory, budget carrier Cebu Pacific announced that flights to and from Cauayan, Isabela and Tuguegarao have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 a.m., Julian's center of the eye was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Balintang Island, Calayan, Cagayan (19.9°North, 122.2°East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometer per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 190 kph, and central pressure of 950 hPa.

Here are the canceled flights as of 8 a.m.; Monday:

  • 5J 196 - Manila to Cauayan
  • 5J 197 - Cauayan to Manila
  • 5J 504 - Manila to Tuguegarao
  • 5J 505 - Tuguegarao to Manila
  • 5J 506 - Manila to Tuguegarao
  • 5J 507 - Tuguegarao to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

CEBU PACIFIC

JULIAN

PAGASA

PHILIPPINE FLIGHTS
