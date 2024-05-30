^

Sports

UST retains high school, college UAAP overall championships

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 2:16pm
UST retains high school, college UAAP overall championships
In a runaway fashion, University of Santo Tomas ruled the UAAP Season 86 for another twin championship in the seniors and juniors divisions at the close of the second-semester events.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP’s general championship is not leaving the Tigers’ lair anytime soon.

In a runaway fashion, University of Santo Tomas ruled the UAAP Season 86 for another twin championship in the seniors and juniors divisions at the close of the second-semester events.

The Tigers harvested 332 points in the collegiate ranks behind nine championships and won eight titles in high school for 257 points.

It’s the seventh general title for España-based squad in the collegiate division and eighth in a row in the high school category to further cement its stature as the best sports program across all disciplines in the country.

Overall, UST claimed its 47th collegiate title and 23rd high school crown. Far Eastern University is the next best school with only 16 general titles.

"I'm happy. I know the whole Thomasian community is also happy that we bagged this award for Season 86 and that we were crowned as general champions (once again),” said UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Rodel Cancancio, OP.

UST owned the collegiate titles in women’s basketball, men’s table tennis, women’s taekwondo, poomsae, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s tennis, men’s chess and women’s 3x3 basketball. In high school, the school won the boys’ and girls’ table tennis, girls’ beach volleyball, boys’ and girls’ swimming, boys’ judo and girls’ athletics.

The Tigers’ biggest win came in the women’s basketball, ending the seven-year reign of National University and snapping a 17-year title drought after a thrilling Game 3 win highlighted by Nikki Villasin’s game-winner.

La Salle finished second in both the collegiate (269) and high school (154) divisions, University of the Philippines (258) placed third in the collegiate division while Adamson (135) completed the podium in high school.

Meanwhile, swimmer Quendy Fernandez of UP and trackster Hussein Lorana of Adamson were named Athletes of the Year for individual sports; while Adamson’s Shaina Nitura (volleyball) and UST’s Kent Pastrana (basketball) claimed the Athletes of the Year honors for team events.

Fernandez was named Most Valuable Player in the women’s swimming with three golds, Lorana also captured three mints in boys’ athletics, Nitura led Adamson to its first-ever girls’ volleyball title via 14-0 sweep, while Pastrana anchored UST’s first women’s basketball title since 2006.

Season 86 host University of the East, led by president Dr. Zosimo Battad, also passed the torch to next host UP led by president Atty. Angelo “Jijil” Jimenez in the closing ceremony on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Work hard and prepare for next season. Take a break, recover, and come back stronger," said outgoing UAAP Season 86 chairman Dr. Battad.

In the closing side event, UST put the icing on the cake of its UAAP supremacy with a twin title in the streetdance after UST Prime and UST Galvanize bagged the titles in the collegiate and high school divisions, respectively.

The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe also finished third in the Cheerdance Competition, an exhibition event last year, with FEU Cheering Squad claiming the crown. NU finished runner-up.

vuukle comment

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ray Parks enters renegotiations with Japan B.League&rsquo;s Nagoya

Ray Parks enters renegotiations with Japan B.League’s Nagoya

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Another Filipino player has entered the Japan B.League free agency after Bobby Ray Parks’ contract has lapsed.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts force Game 7 vs Gin Kings

Bolts force Game 7 vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Off to a Game 7 we go.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons emerge No. 1 in Big Dance ranking

Maroons emerge No. 1 in Big Dance ranking

20 hours ago
University of the Philippines edged UAAP defending champion De La Salle University as the No. 1 collegiate team in the nation...
Sports
fbtw
Sizzling Pola Pilipinas dominates 2nd leg of The Asian Tournament

Sizzling Pola Pilipinas dominates 2nd leg of The Asian Tournament

1 day ago
Pola Pilipinas RPG picked up the pieces from its winless campaign in the opening leg of The Asian Tournament to rule the Passi...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga trounces Caloocan; Abra, Sarangani win

MPBL: Zamboanga trounces Caloocan; Abra, Sarangani win

1 day ago
Zamboanga pounced on a misfiring Caloocan side and prevailed, 72-65, on Tuesday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Norwood now playing assistant coach for Rain or Shine

Norwood now playing assistant coach for Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Gabe Norwood has a new position for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.
Sports
fbtw
Maliksi catches fire at the right time for Meralco in Game 6 win vs Ginebra

Maliksi catches fire at the right time for Meralco in Game 6 win vs Ginebra

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Struggling in the first half, Allein Maliksi came up huge in the fourth quarter as he helped the Meralco Bolts force a Game...
Sports
fbtw
Makhachev-Poirier, Strickland-Costa top-bill UFC 302

Makhachev-Poirier, Strickland-Costa top-bill UFC 302

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Both mixed martial arts fighters have beaten a who’s who on their way to the top of the UFC lightweight division.
Sports
fbtw
Morado-De Guzman stresses need for Alas Pilipinas to keep things going

Morado-De Guzman stresses need for Alas Pilipinas to keep things going

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In the midst of celebrating Alas Pilipinas’ bronze medal win in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup on Wednesday night, tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with