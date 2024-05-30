UST retains high school, college UAAP overall championships

In a runaway fashion, University of Santo Tomas ruled the UAAP Season 86 for another twin championship in the seniors and juniors divisions at the close of the second-semester events.

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP’s general championship is not leaving the Tigers’ lair anytime soon.

The Tigers harvested 332 points in the collegiate ranks behind nine championships and won eight titles in high school for 257 points.

It’s the seventh general title for España-based squad in the collegiate division and eighth in a row in the high school category to further cement its stature as the best sports program across all disciplines in the country.

Overall, UST claimed its 47th collegiate title and 23rd high school crown. Far Eastern University is the next best school with only 16 general titles.

"I'm happy. I know the whole Thomasian community is also happy that we bagged this award for Season 86 and that we were crowned as general champions (once again),” said UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Rodel Cancancio, OP.

UST owned the collegiate titles in women’s basketball, men’s table tennis, women’s taekwondo, poomsae, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s tennis, men’s chess and women’s 3x3 basketball. In high school, the school won the boys’ and girls’ table tennis, girls’ beach volleyball, boys’ and girls’ swimming, boys’ judo and girls’ athletics.

The Tigers’ biggest win came in the women’s basketball, ending the seven-year reign of National University and snapping a 17-year title drought after a thrilling Game 3 win highlighted by Nikki Villasin’s game-winner.

La Salle finished second in both the collegiate (269) and high school (154) divisions, University of the Philippines (258) placed third in the collegiate division while Adamson (135) completed the podium in high school.

Meanwhile, swimmer Quendy Fernandez of UP and trackster Hussein Lorana of Adamson were named Athletes of the Year for individual sports; while Adamson’s Shaina Nitura (volleyball) and UST’s Kent Pastrana (basketball) claimed the Athletes of the Year honors for team events.

Fernandez was named Most Valuable Player in the women’s swimming with three golds, Lorana also captured three mints in boys’ athletics, Nitura led Adamson to its first-ever girls’ volleyball title via 14-0 sweep, while Pastrana anchored UST’s first women’s basketball title since 2006.

Season 86 host University of the East, led by president Dr. Zosimo Battad, also passed the torch to next host UP led by president Atty. Angelo “Jijil” Jimenez in the closing ceremony on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Work hard and prepare for next season. Take a break, recover, and come back stronger," said outgoing UAAP Season 86 chairman Dr. Battad.

In the closing side event, UST put the icing on the cake of its UAAP supremacy with a twin title in the streetdance after UST Prime and UST Galvanize bagged the titles in the collegiate and high school divisions, respectively.

The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe also finished third in the Cheerdance Competition, an exhibition event last year, with FEU Cheering Squad claiming the crown. NU finished runner-up.