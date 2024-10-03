Joel Viado appointed as new Immigration commissioner

MANILA, Philippines — Former Immigration officer Joel Viado has been named the new commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration.

Viado’s appointment completes the bureau’s three-member board of commissioners alongside Deputy Commissioners Daniel Laogan and Aldwin Alegre, following the removal of former Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco last September.

In a statement, Viado said he will advocate for legislative reforms, particularly the passage of a new immigration law to replace the Philippine Immigration Act, which has been in place for 84 years.

He described the existing law as outdated and a barrier to the modernization of immigration processes.

"A new immigration law will not only streamline procedures but will also reinforce our border security and improve governance," Viado said.

Viado had served as the officer-in-charge of the agency after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sacked Tansingco based on the recommendation of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Remulla previously said that he recommended Tansingco's removal due to lapses following the escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo abroad despite an immigration lookout bulletin against her.

Aside from the former mayor's escape, Remulla pointed out other unresolved issues under Tansingco’s watch, such as the issuance of questionable working visas to foreign nationals.

"Marami 'yan, marami... issuances of working visas were very questionable. I called his attention to it, but he did nothing," he said.

(There are many of those… The issuance of working visas was very questionable. I called his attention to it, but he did nothing.)

With his appointment, Viado will oversee the downgrading of visas for foreign workers of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO), a process the Department of Justice has set to be completed by October 15.

After the deadline, POGO workers must leave the country within 60 days. Failure to do so will result in deportation.