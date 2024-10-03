^

Headlines

Joel Viado appointed as new Immigration commissioner

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 11:08am
Joel Viado appointed as new Immigration commissioner
Joel Viado, the new commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration.
Bureau of Immigration via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Former Immigration officer Joel Viado has been named the new commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration.

Viado’s appointment completes the bureau’s three-member board of commissioners alongside Deputy Commissioners Daniel Laogan and Aldwin Alegre, following the removal of former Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco last September.

In a statement, Viado said he will advocate for legislative reforms, particularly the passage of a new immigration law to replace the Philippine Immigration Act, which has been in place for 84 years.

He described the existing law as outdated and a barrier to the modernization of immigration processes.

"A new immigration law will not only streamline procedures but will also reinforce our border security and improve governance," Viado said.

Viado had served as the officer-in-charge of the agency after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sacked Tansingco based on the recommendation of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Remulla previously said that he recommended Tansingco's removal due to lapses following the escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo abroad despite an immigration lookout bulletin against her.

Aside from the former mayor's escape, Remulla pointed out other unresolved issues under Tansingco’s watch, such as the issuance of questionable working visas to foreign nationals.

"Marami 'yan, marami... issuances of working visas were very questionable. I called his attention to it, but he did nothing," he said.

(There are many of those… The issuance of working visas was very questionable. I called his attention to it, but he did nothing.)

With his appointment, Viado will oversee the downgrading of visas for foreign workers of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO), a process the Department of Justice has set to be completed by October 15.

After the deadline, POGO workers must leave the country within 60 days. Failure to do so will result in deportation.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Comelec can&rsquo;t cancel Guo&rsquo;s candidacy if she runs. Here&rsquo;s why

Comelec can’t cancel Guo’s candidacy if she runs. Here’s why

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections cannot automatically disqualify former Bambam, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo if she decides to run, but...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls to end hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

Calls to end hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
A Manila court's decision to convict 10 members of the Aegis Juris fraternity for the 2017 hazing death of Horacio "Atio"...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Imee, &lsquo;macho bloc&rsquo; in Senate file COC

Imee, ‘macho bloc’ in Senate file COC

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
After withdrawing from the administration’s Senate slate, reelectionist Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday filed her certificate...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ urged to charge Duterte-appointed police chiefs over Barayugua killing

DOJ urged to charge Duterte-appointed police chiefs over Barayugua killing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
House leaders advised the Department of Justice to file murder charges against the two suspects behind the assassination of...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo brothers top survey for senators

Tulfo brothers top survey for senators

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Two brothers of Sen. Raffy Tulfo are still the most preferred candidates for senator in the 2025 midterm elections, based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
File murder raps vs Garma, DOJ urged

File murder raps vs Garma, DOJ urged

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Prosecutors from the Department of Justice have been urged to act quickly and file murder charges as soon as possible against...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla, Timor-Leste president discuss Teves case, POGOs

Remulla, Timor-Leste president discuss Teves case, POGOs

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla met with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta on Oct. 1 to discuss diplomatic...
Headlines
fbtw
KOJC camp bucks Quiboloy transfer to Quezon City jail

KOJC camp bucks Quiboloy transfer to Quezon City jail

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The camp of pastor Apollo Quiboloy yesterday vowed to oppose moves of the Philippine National Police to transfer the Kingdom...
Headlines
fbtw

Cignal TV partners with CHiNOY TV

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
Cignal TV and CHiNOY TV have announced an exciting new partnership that brings the celebrated show, “Chinese By Blood, Filipino By Heart,” to a wider audience on Cignal TV’s One News channel.
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: China&rsquo;s bullying in West Philippine Sea undermines international law

PCG: China’s bullying in West Philippine Sea undermines international law

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Letting China sustain its aggression in the West Philippine Sea would make other countries doubt the strength of international...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with