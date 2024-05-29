^

Alas Pilipinas dominates Aussies for historic AVC Challenge Cup bronze

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 6:22pm
Alas Pilipinas dominates Aussies for historic AVC Challenge Cup bronze
Alas Pilipinas squad captured the bronze medal following a 25-23, 25-15, 25-7 destruction of Australia before an electric and ecstatic crowd at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in the history of Philippine volleyball, the country can now boast an Asian-level medal it can call its own.

It came one rainy Wednesday afternoon from the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup where a brave and tenacious Alas Pilipinas squad captured the bronze medal following a 25-23, 25-15, 25-7 destruction of Australia before an electric and ecstatic crowd at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Never did the country claim a medal outside Southeast Asia as its closest brush to it came in the 1966 Bangkok Asian Games where it wound up fourth.

The Jorge Souza de Brito-mentored Filipinas ended the long, merciful wait with a performance to remember.

Never mind that the host country missed its chance at an either the silver or a gold following a painful defeat to the taller, more experienced Kazakhstan side in Tuesday’s semifinals.

What mattered was Alas Pilipinas got the job done and essayed an effort that may have also validated Philippine volleyball’s renaissance.

For their magnificence, Sen. Bong Go, who watched the bronze medal match, announced all Alas Pilipinas players will receive P200,000 each.

That is apart from the love and adoration they received from this volleyball-manic country, which packed the venue every time they play.

Unlike in the semis, Alas Pilipinas drew strong games from multiple sources like Angel Canino, Sisi Rondina, Eya Laure and Thea Gagate, who worked wonders upon the weave of setter Jia de Guzman’s magic wand and fired 14, 13, 10 and 10 points, respectively.

The Filipinas rode on a strong start, seizing a 20-14 lead before slowing down and allowing the Volleyroos to rally back only to fall short in the end as the former hung tough enough to preserve the set win.

Alas Pilipinas was a little prepared in the second, when it kept Australia at bay.

Down by two sets, the Aussies were never the same and just folded under tremendous pressure.

