Doncic nails game-winning triple as Mavericks go 2-0 vs Wolves

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 11:41am
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a three point basket against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
David Berding / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Luka Magic did it again.

Luka Doncic hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to aid the Dallas Mavericks to a 2-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 109-108, Saturday morning (Manila time) at the Target Center.

It was another day in the office for the Slovenian guard, unleashing a triple-double of 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. He made five 3-pointers, but the biggest was the one he converted to win the game.

Down two, 106-108, Doncic danced with Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert from beyond the arc.

Ever in control, the superstar stepped back and hoisted the trey over Gobert’s outstretched arm, and his shot found the bottom of the net as Dallas went up, 109-108.

On the other end, Anthony Edwards received the inbound pass and dished it out to Naz Reid, but the big man missed from rainbow country, securing the victory for the Mavericks.

The Timberwolves led by as much as 18 points, 58-40, in the first half.

The Mavericks, however, stormed back and took the lead early on in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota led by five, 108-103, with 1:29 remaining before back-to-back 3-pointers by Kyrie Irving and Doncic gave them the lead for good.

Irving backstopped Doncic with 20 points, six assists and four rebounds. Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II provided 16 and 14 markers, respectively.

Reid led the Timberwolves’ pack with 23 points, while Edwards had 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The series shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

