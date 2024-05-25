Kiefer in Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned guard Kiefer Ravena will reinforce Strong Group Athletics in the 43rd William Jones Cup on July 13 to 21 in Taipei.

SGA yesterday announced the signing of Ravena for the invitational tourney in time for the offseason of the Japan B. League, where he just towed his mother club Shiga Lakestars to the Division II championship.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Strong Group and play in the Jones Cup. It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills in front of our kababayans,” he said .

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena has entered free agency after parting ways with San-en NeoPhoenix, his team in the B. League for four years.