^

Sports

Kiefer in Jones Cup

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Kiefer in Jones Cup
Kiefer Ravena with the Shiga Lakestars
Twitter / SHIGA LAKESTARS

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned guard Kiefer Ravena will reinforce Strong Group Athletics in the 43rd William Jones Cup on July 13 to 21 in Taipei.

SGA yesterday announced the signing of Ravena for the invitational tourney in time for the offseason of the Japan B. League, where he just towed his mother club Shiga Lakestars to the Division II championship.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Strong Group and play in the Jones Cup. It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills in front of our kababayans,” he said .

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena has entered free agency after parting ways with San-en NeoPhoenix, his team in the B. League for four years.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Abando leaves Korean Basketball League squad

Abando leaves Korean Basketball League squad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
High-flying Filipino import Rhenz Abando has bid his Korean Basketball League team, the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters,...
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena parts ways San-en in Japan B.League

Thirdy Ravena parts ways San-en in Japan B.League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena has bid his Japan B.League squad San-en NeoPhoenix farewell as his contract from the club expired on Frida...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao insists &lsquo;it ain&rsquo;t over&rsquo;

Guiao insists ‘it ain’t over’

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao isn’t ready to raise the white flag.
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga Valientes wallop Naic Aces in The Asian Tournament

Zamboanga Valientes wallop Naic Aces in The Asian Tournament

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Zamboanga Valientes blasted the Naic Aces, 113-89, to notch their first win in the second leg of The Asian Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Brown sizzles with 40 points as Celtics rout Pacers for 2-0 lead

Brown sizzles with 40 points as Celtics rout Pacers for 2-0 lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Jaylen Brown tied his career playoff-high with 40 points and towed the Boston Celtics to a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Retamar joins Cignal

Retamar joins Cignal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 38 minutes ago
The King Bulldog is now an HD Spiker.
Sports
fbtw

A set shy of history

By Bill Velasco | 38 minutes ago
Oh, so close.
Sports
fbtw
Gymnast Emma Malabuyo secures Paris Olympics berth

Gymnast Emma Malabuyo secures Paris Olympics berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Emma Malabuyo is going to Paris.
Sports
fbtw
Falcons rally to spoil Blue Eagles' Filoil preseason opener

Falcons rally to spoil Blue Eagles' Filoil preseason opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Adamson Soaring Falcons came from behind and dealt the Ateneo Blue Eagles a rude welcome to the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with