^

Sports

Paalam banners Filipino pugs aiming to catch Paris Olympics bus

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 2:37pm
Paalam banners Filipino pugs aiming to catch Paris Olympics bus
Carlo Paalam
AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Carlo Paalam knows he’s at a point of no return.

So when the 25-year-old Tokyo Games silver medalist from the Philippines plunges into action in Friday’s second and final World Qualification Tournament to the Paris Olympics set in Bangkok, Thailand, expect him not to pull any punches.

Paalam will spearhead a small but determined team consisting of Rogen Ladon, Hergie Bacyadan and Criztian Pitt Laurente and eyeing a place in the quadrennial event slated July 27 to August 10 in the French capital, where they will join fellow boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

The four-man national contingent will just be a speck of the whopping 630 boxers who are desperately vying for 51 remaining Olympic quota places — 23 for women and 28 for men — that will be up for grabs for 13 weight divisions — six women and seven men.

All are aware that this will be the last doorway to the Olympics, which should make it a little tougher considering that practically everybody should be giving it their all for one last shot at glory.

Paalam will compete in the men’s 57-kilogram class despite a nagging shoulder injury that he sustained in the critical rounds of the first qualification tilt in Busto Arsizio, Italy last March.

He would need to make it to at least the top three to make the Paris cut.

Otherwise, it will be goodbye for Paalam.

For Ladon, an Olympian himself, and Bacyadan, they will wade into battle in the men’s 51kg and the women’s 75kg where four berths each are at stake.

And so is Laurente, who could punch his ticket by just making the semis in the men’s 63.5kg.

It would be nice for the country that all four end up qualifying and completing Philippine boxing’s “Magnificent Seven” in Paris.

vuukle comment

BOXING

CARLO PAALAM

OLYMPICS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala stuns Aussie foe to stay on track of French Open main draw

Eala stuns Aussie foe to stay on track of French Open main draw

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Alex Eala knows the enormity of what she is about to accomplish — a feat that would change Philippine tennis forev...
Sports
fbtw
Eala nears French Open main draw

Eala nears French Open main draw

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala knows the enormity of what she is about to accomplish – a feat that would change Philippine tennis forev...
Sports
fbtw
Eala chalks up first Grand Slam win

Eala chalks up first Grand Slam win

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Philippine ace Alex Eala took the first step on the road to the French Open women’s singles main competition with an...
Sports
fbtw
Last-hole birdie lifts Bisera past Kim

Last-hole birdie lifts Bisera past Kim

16 hours ago
Kim Florence Bisera endured challenging bounces off the tee with a near-impeccable short game, pounding out a gutsy two-under...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International survives 9-game play-ins to remain in MPL PH playoffs

Blacklist International survives 9-game play-ins to remain in MPL PH playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Blacklist International is the last team standing after the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Playoff Play-Ins,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ruel Pa&ntilde;ales girds for Road to UFC 2nd round battle

Ruel Pañales girds for Road to UFC 2nd round battle

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Ruel Pañales will take on Indian Kiru Singh Sahota.
Sports
fbtw
Trillo says Meralco near-meltdown vs Ginebra 'unacceptable'

Trillo says Meralco near-meltdown vs Ginebra 'unacceptable'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Despite holding on against Barangay Ginebra in Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday, the Meralco Bolts...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Quezon grabs share of lead; Paranaque, South Cotabato win

MPBL: Quezon grabs share of lead; Paranaque, South Cotabato win

2 hours ago
The Quezon Huskers overpowered the Imus Agimat VA Drones, 100-73, on Wednesday to share the lead in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic takes charge as Mavericks escape Wolves in Game 1

Doncic takes charge as Mavericks escape Wolves in Game 1

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Luka Doncic took over in the fourth quarter and helped the Dallas Mavericks take Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with