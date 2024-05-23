^

French fighter replaces Stamp against Zamboanga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 9:01am
Noelle Grandjean
ONE FC

MANILA, Philippines -- It will be Denice Zamboanga versus Noelle Grandjean in ONE 167 next month.

A few days after it was announced that ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex pulled out from the ONE 167 event set on June 8, the French mixed martial artist will replace her in the bout, the promotion bared.

“Lil Monkey” is coming off a loss against Japan’s Chihiro Sawada earlier this month, and she aims to flip the script quickly.

Like Stamp, Grandjean and Zamboanga also have a bit of a history as they trained with each other at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya a few years ago.

Grandjean said that while the bout is already upcoming, she “just can’t let this opportunity slide.”

“It’s my job and I want to make the most of this chance that has been given to me,” she said.

Stamp was supposed to take on Zamboanga in the card, but she sustained a knee injury that forced her out of the match.

According to a statement, the Thai fighter bared that she sustained a knee injury – a torn meniscus – during her training.

It was revealed that Zamboanga would stay in the card despite Stamp’s withdrawal.

The Filipina will try to win her third straight bout against Grandjean, following decision wins over Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba.

ONE 167 will now be main evented by the featherweight Muay Thai world championship bout between champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

The two Thai fighters fought last year, which the former won via unanimous decision.

Tawanchai will try to win his eighth straight ONE FC bout, while “Smokin’ Jo” is aiming to string together back-to-back victories and grab the title.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will also return to kickboxing as he faces Denis Puric.

“The Iron Man” is eyeing to return to the win column after absorbing a unanimous decision loss against Superlek Kiatmoo9 September last year.

Puric, on the other hand, will try to be triumphant for the third straight time.

