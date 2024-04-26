Chery Tiggo bench ready to step up in Paat's looming absence

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo head coach Kung Fu Reyes isn’t worried about Mylene Paat potentially missing a Premier Volleyball League semifinals game due to tryouts in South Korea next week, as the Crossovers bench is ready to step up whenever the team needs.

Paat, who has played her whole PVL career with Chery Tiggo, will be trying her luck in the Korean V. League during the tryouts in Jeju Island from April 29 to May 1, where she will test her mettle with 35 other applicants for roster spots.

Because of the schedule, Chery Tiggo will miss her services for a couple of games to start the round robin semifinal round. But with an arsenal as loaded as Reyes’, he said it’s not going to be a problem.

“Mayroon kaming game of adjustments. Ang dami naming wing spikers. Lahat naman yan trainable, adjustable. Ano lang, basta may tatao diyan. Don’t panic, it’s organic. Kami na bahala doon,” said Reyes.

Among those who can fill Paat’s void are the likes of Cess Robles, EJ Laure, and Shaya Adorador, who have proved useful for the Crossovers when the game calls for their contributions.

But Reyes was clear, he isn’t underestimating Paat’s value to the team. Rather, he’s trusting in his other players to connive to help the team in her absence.

“Siyempre yung Mylene Paat, ‘di namin pwedeng palitan yun, Mylene Paat yun eh, pero yung posisyon itself, yun ang importante paano mag-step up at paano magpe-prepare as a player. Kami naka-ready na kami sa part ng coaches.” said Reyes.

“All we need to do is execute every training, adjustment after adjustment. Yun lang gagawin namin,” he added.

As for Paat, she’s simply looking to expose herself to other opportunities. Previously, she played in Thailand.

“Yung pag-try out ko sa korea is I’m not expecting na matanggap ako. It’s part of my exposure, experience na rin,” said Paat.

“I’m so thankful naman kay coach Kung Fu and sa management namin na Chery ay fully supportive naman sila sa pagta-try out ko.”

Paat joins fellow Filipino hopefuls MJ Philips and Tots Carlos among those vying for spots in the Korean V. League.