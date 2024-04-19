^

TLPGA stars test mettle in ICTSI Luisita International golf tilt

Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 1:29pm
TLPGA stars test mettle in ICTSI Luisita International golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Yu-Ju Chen leads a formidable lineup of competitors from the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) set to compete in the ICTSI Luisita Ladies International 2024, ready to go head-to-head with the country’s best and top players from the Asia Golf Leaders Forum.

Ranked No. 2 in the TLPGA, Chen is eager to display her skills against the rest of the 80-player field in the $100,000 championship, which unwraps on Tuesday, April 23, at the challenging Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

Known for hosting prestigious tournaments like the Philippine Open and the Philippine Golf Tour Asia, the tight, hazard-laden par-72 layout inside Hacienda Luisita promises to provide a true test of golf for the region’s elite players and emerging talents.

Joining Chen in the 54-hole tournament sponsored by ICTSI and serving as the third leg of the TLPGA and fourth stop of the Ladies PGT are compatriots Jo Hua Hung, Yi-Tsen Chou, Chih Yun Wu, Tzu Chi Lin, Chin Yun Wu, Yu Shan Tai, Chen Tseng, Han Hsuna Yu, Chin Min Chen and Hsuan Chen.

The TLPGA contingent also includes top players from Thailand and Japan, while India’s Hitaashee Bakshi and Sneha Singh and Geradline Wong are playing under the AGLF banner.

The local aces are also aiming to make their mark with standout performers like Harmie Constantino, winner of the last two legs of this year’s LPGT, and Daniella Uy, last year’s LPGT Order of Merit winner, all psyched up for battle.  

Other local talents tipped to contend for the championship in the event, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., are former Asia Pacific Cup champion Princess Superal, multi-titled Chanelle Avaricio and Chihiro Ikeda, and LPGT leg winners Florence Bisera and Sarah Ababa.

The competition also features promising young talents like last year’s ICTSI Match Play champion Mikha Fortuna and two-time LPGT winner Mafy Singson, along with Koreans Seoyun Kim, Min Yeong Kim and Nam Eunhua, and Taiwanese Ting-Yu Kou, guaranteeing an exciting and highly competitive tournament.

Completing the 25-player LPGT roster are Pamela Mariano, Rev Alcantara, Gretchen Villacencio. Kristine Fleetwood, Marvi Monsalve, Lucy Landicho, Miya Legaspi, Annila Cedo, Kayla Nocum, and junior golfers Mona Sarines and Lisa Sarines, who received sponsor invites.

Bianca Pagdanganan dominated the last TLPGA-LPGT co-sanctioned event — the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Ladies International — in Bataan last year, beating Thai aces PK Kongkraphan and Pakin Kawinpakorn by six.

