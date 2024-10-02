^

Sizzling Red Warriors frustrate Blue Eagles for 4th straight win

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 9:59pm
UE's Precious Momowei played the entire game and finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Red-hot University of the East added Ateneo to its growing kill list with a stellar 69-62 comeback win — its fourth straight — to gain the solo third spot at 4-2 in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tourney Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Precious Momowei played the entire game and finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Wello Lingolingo added 15 for the Red Warriors, who launched a 32-15 rally to erase a 37-47 fourth-quarter deficit.

Joshua Lazaro (14), Shawn Tuano (14) and Jared Bahay (12) had their numbers, but the Blue Eagle still fell to 1-5 at joint last place with National University for their worst start in the Tab Baldwin era.

The scores:

UE 69 – Momowei 18, Lingolingo 13, Abate 9, Maga 8, J. Cruz-Dumont 8, Fikes 7, Mulingtapang 4, Wilson 2, H. Cruz-Dumont 0.

Ateneo 62 – Lazaro 14, Tuano 14, Bahay 12, Bongo 7, Balogun 6, Porter 6, Espinosa 2, Koon 1, Quitevis 0, Espina 0, Gamber 0.

Quarterscores: 16-15, 30-26, 37-45, 69-62.

